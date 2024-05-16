Jane Fonda, 86, Stuns in Black Bedazzled Jumpsuit at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Jane Fonda is having a fashion moment at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. While attending the Le Deuxième Acte (Second Act) screening and opening ceremony on Tuesday, May 14, Jane, 86, earned rave reviews for her red carpet look.

The actress posed for photos in a Forte Forte animal-print coat. But perhaps the real star of the show was her black bedazzled jumpsuit from Elie Saab.

Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, the entire look included silver Marguax heels and a suite of diamond jewels from Pomellato. “She’s worth it,” Cristina wrote via Instagram on May 15 after giving a behind-the-scenes look into the red carpet moment.

While the fashion is enough to receive a round of applause, many fans also couldn’t help but praise Jane’s glam for the event. Celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Hanousek ensured her locks were perfect while makeup artist David De Leon provided a bold red lip.

When it comes to aging, Jane recently shared her hopes that the younger generation will stop being afraid about getting older. Instead of worrying about a number, the activist hopes individuals will focus on their overall health.

“[It’s about] getting young people to stop being afraid of being old, helping people realize that just because you’re a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun, give up on having boyfriends or girlfriends, making new friends, or whatever you want to do,” Jane shared with Vogue in August 2022. “It’s still in the realm of life possibilities for you.”

For Jane, she isn’t afraid to tell people how old she is. The Oscar winner also realizes that money can help with trainers, facials and other things that help with appearances. But before you assume the actress is spending money on the latest beauty innovations, Jane suggested it’s the little things that matter most.

“I don’t do a lot of facials,” she explained. “I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too.”

With the Cannes Film Festival running through May 25, fans can look forward to more looks from Jane. After her jumpsuit moment, the actress proved she’s just getting started by sporting a pink suit from Paul Smith for a L’oreal press day.