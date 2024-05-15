 Why Sophie Turner ‘Hated’ Being Called a Jonas Brothers’ Wife – Hollywood Life

Sophie Turner ‘Hated’ Being Called a Jonas Brothers’ Wife: ‘The Perception of Us Was as the Groupies’

In a new interview with ‘British Vogue,’ Sophie Turner reflected on the highs and lows of her marriage with Joe Jonas. 

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 15, 2024 1:03PM EDT
Sophie Turner
View gallery
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are sharing their Saturday evening with friends Spencer Neville and Daren Kagasoff as we catch the couple grabbing lunch at Mandolin in the Miami Design District after shopping in Downtown Miami. Pictured: Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are seen making their way to the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. 07 Mar 2022 Pictured: Sophie Turner ,Joe Jonas. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA835366_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sophie Turner and daughter Willa pictured at a Soho eatery this afternoon in Manhattan. Pictured: Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Sophie Turner is opening up about the highs and lows of being the wife of a pop star. Nearly eight months after her marriage to Joe Jonas came to an end, the Game of Thrones actress recalled the recognition the Jonas Brothers and their spouses received.

“There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives,” Sophie, 28, shared in a new interview with British Vogue published on Wednesday, May 15. “Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling.”

In addition to her relationship with Joe, Sophie believed the public was also intrigued by Kevin Jonas’ marriage to Danielle Jonas and Nick Jonas’ bond with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

While she didn’t always like the attention of being the wife of a pop star, Sophie said she doesn’t blame Joe, 34. “That’s nothing to do with him — in no way did he make me feel that,” she clarified. “It was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.”

The Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers celebrate a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Another struggle Sophie faced during her marriage to Joe was the ability to feel at home. While living in Los Angeles, the actress experienced feelings of isolation given the city’s setup. As she explained, “You can’t just bump into someone at a bar there, you have to drive 40 minutes with an intention of seeing someone.”

When Joe and Sophie — who share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months — moved to Miami in 2021, the vibes were also a little bit off.

“We were in this community full of 50-year-old men, so imagine trying to make friends on the dog walk,” Sophie shared. “I just felt like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage. It was amazing, yes, but I didn’t have any friends there.”

Joe and Sophie announced their separation after four years of marriage in September 2023. The Staircase star has since moved back to the U.K. While the couple’s divorce made headlines around the world, Sophie still has plenty of fond memories when looking back on her love story with the DNCE frontman.

“It was really surreal,” she said when looking back on the early days of their relationship, “like a fever dream because he was older than me, I just felt like I was really taken care of.”

ad