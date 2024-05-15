Sophie Turner ‘Hated’ Being Called a Jonas Brothers’ Wife: ‘The Perception of Us Was as the Groupies’

View gallery Image Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Sophie Turner is opening up about the highs and lows of being the wife of a pop star. Nearly eight months after her marriage to Joe Jonas came to an end, the Game of Thrones actress recalled the recognition the Jonas Brothers and their spouses received.

“There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives,” Sophie, 28, shared in a new interview with British Vogue published on Wednesday, May 15. “Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that. It was kind of this plus-one feeling.”

In addition to her relationship with Joe, Sophie believed the public was also intrigued by Kevin Jonas’ marriage to Danielle Jonas and Nick Jonas’ bond with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

While she didn’t always like the attention of being the wife of a pop star, Sophie said she doesn’t blame Joe, 34. “That’s nothing to do with him — in no way did he make me feel that,” she clarified. “It was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.”

Another struggle Sophie faced during her marriage to Joe was the ability to feel at home. While living in Los Angeles, the actress experienced feelings of isolation given the city’s setup. As she explained, “You can’t just bump into someone at a bar there, you have to drive 40 minutes with an intention of seeing someone.”

When Joe and Sophie — who share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months — moved to Miami in 2021, the vibes were also a little bit off.

“We were in this community full of 50-year-old men, so imagine trying to make friends on the dog walk,” Sophie shared. “I just felt like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage. It was amazing, yes, but I didn’t have any friends there.”

Joe and Sophie announced their separation after four years of marriage in September 2023. The Staircase star has since moved back to the U.K. While the couple’s divorce made headlines around the world, Sophie still has plenty of fond memories when looking back on her love story with the DNCE frontman.

“It was really surreal,” she said when looking back on the early days of their relationship, “like a fever dream because he was older than me, I just felt like I was really taken care of.”