Sophie Turner Reflects on the ‘Worst’ Part of Joe Jonas Divorce: ‘Mom Guilt Is So Real’

Sophie Turner is breaking her silence on her divorce from Joe Jonas. The 28-year-old Game of Thrones alum revealed that the “worst” part of separating from the Jonas Brothers vocalist, 34, last year was the “mom guilt” she felt over baseless rumors. The estranged spouses share daughters Willa and Delphine together.

While speaking with British Vogue in an interview published on Wednesday, May 15, Sophie recalled the moment when her and Joe’s divorce made headlines in September 2023.

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life,” she admitted to the publication. Sophie described the moment she saw headlines portraying her as a distant mother and a party-goer. “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out. It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum, and you’ve never been a partier.’”

Sophie went on to explain that it’s “unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s**t up and put it up based on a picture.”

“A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story,” she pointed out. “It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

Since she was working on Joan in Europe, the cast and crew supported Sophie while hurtful gossip unfolded in the U.S. Executive producer Ruth Kenley-Letts recalled how “shocking” it felt to see her series lead be accused of partying while her children were in America with their father.

“It was absolutely shocking what happened to her. The paparazzi were relentless,” Ruth said. “I remember we were shooting in Spain, on the side of a mountain in the middle of nowhere, and they managed to get a photo of Sophie. I just couldn’t believe the lies that I read, that she was somehow out partying. And I knew they were lies, because I was with her. I’d been with her for five months straight.”

Sophie and Joe got married in 2019. In September 2023, they released a joint statement announcing their divorce. Shortly thereafter, they were embroiled in a custody battle over their daughters. At the time, Sophie claimed she found out about Joe’s divorce filing through the media, but his lawyer denied her allegations. Earlier this year, the exes reached a custody agreement, but their divorce has not been finalized.

Amid their split, Sophie moved on with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, while Joe seemingly moved on with rumored girlfriend Stormi Bree. As photos surfaced online of Sophie hanging out with friends and dating Peregrine, she recalled the days “that I didn’t know if I was going to make it” during her recent Vogue interview.

“I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself,” she admitted. “And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”