Diddy Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Truth’ Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reflecting on “truth” in the wake of his sex trafficking investigation. The 54-year-old rapper shared a cryptic message to his Instagram weeks after his Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal law enforcement. According to his Tuesday, May 14, post, Diddy shared an image of a note that read, “Time tells truth.”

As for the post’s caption, Diddy simply wrote, “LOVE.”

In March, Diddy’s two properties were raided by Homeland Security. Per NBC News, “Three women and a man have been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms, the source said. Interviews with three other subjects are also scheduled.”

Following the raids, Diddy spoke out about the legal situation via a statement through his lawyer.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said in a statement to multiple outlets. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Dyer continued by calling the raids an “unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence,” and alleged that it “leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” Dyer added in the statement. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Law enforcement’s investigation came four months after Diddy was accused by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura of sexual assault. The exes were in an on-and-off relationship for several years. After denying her claims, Ventura dropped the lawsuit, and she and Combs settled the case. However, several other women came forward with sexual assault allegations against the music producer.

In response, Diddy denied the accusations in an Instagram post, which he shared in December 2023.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he wrote in the caption. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.