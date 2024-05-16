Benny Blanco Kisses Selena Gomez in Cute New Photo After Addressing Marriage Plans

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are total couple goals! The “Lose You To Love Me” singer, 31, shared an adorable photo of her beau, 36, giving her a kiss on the cheek on her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 16. The all-star producer and Only Murders in the Building star looked absolutely head-over-heels for one another in the extra cute selfie.

In the photo, Benny had his arms wrapped around Selena as he rocked a hoodie. Selena appeared to be wearing a leather jacket. She had a huge smile on her face as her boyfriend leaned in and gave her a cute kiss on the cheek, as they appeared to be enjoying a night out. She also included a white heart emoji in the Instagram Story.

The photo came shortly after Benny opened up about where he sees the relationship with Selena going during an in-depth interview with Howard Stern. The radio personality told the producer that he was “predicting marriage” for the two musicians. Benny admitted, “You and me both!” but he didn’t reveal if he had any proposal plans lined up. “I don’t have anything. I got no shoes on. I gotta get my act together,” he said, when asked if he had a ring.

Howard asked when Benny was planning to propose, and while he didn’t divulge any details, he did gush about Selena. “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he said on the show.

Since Benny and Selena have gone public with their romance, Benny has shared his love for the actress on plenty of occasions. The pair were friends before they started dating, and he admitted that he had a sudden epiphany when he realized he was in love with Selena in a WSJ Magazine interview in April. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love,'” he said.