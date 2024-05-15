Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Tribute to ‘Brilliant’ Daughter Apple on Her 20th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow can’t believe her daughter, Apple Martin, is officially in her 20s. On Tuesday, May 14, the actress celebrated her eldest child’s birthday by sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“Happy 20th birthday, @applemartin 💕,” Gwyneth, 51, wrote via Instagram. “How can it be that you are 20 today? It feels surreal!”

In addition to sharing a throwback photo of her daughter as a baby, the Goop founder also shared a recent selfie of Apple posing in an apartment.

“You are the most extraordinary, the most hilarious, the most brilliant..” Gwyneth continued. “I love your WWII insights as much as I love your physical comedy. You are the most fun to be with and you have always been. From those days when it was always you and me to now, you are my lil ride or die. You are everything to me and I am so proud of you. Have the best day, my peanut. 💕mama.”

The post left many friends visibly touched in the comments section with Kate Hudson writing, “Oh mama! I love you! I feel you ❤️ Happy Birthday beautiful woman ❤️.”

But perhaps the most meaningful reaction came from Apple herself. “You are the best mama a girl could ask for,” she commented. “I am so lucky the universe gave me to you.”

Apple isn’t the only child Gwyneth shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The friendly exes also share 18-year-old son Moses, who is preparing to begin college in just a couple of months.

“On the one hand [I feel] incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief,” Gwyneth confessed to The Sunday Times in March. “On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening. Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That’s exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house.”

Until then, the Marvel star will continue to soak up quality time with her kids as they quickly become adults right before mom’s eyes.

“It’s amazing as a parent how your relationship continues to evolve through all of their different chapters,” Gwyneth previously told E! News. “[Apple’s] an adult woman now, so we relate to each other like that. Of course, I’m always her mama, and she comes to me for those things too. But it’s very interesting to really watch her step into herself as a grown woman.”