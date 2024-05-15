Ali Wong Reveals the Romantic Way Bill Hader Asked Her Out After Her Divorce

View gallery Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Ali Wong opened up about how Bill Hader asked if she wanted to go out with him during her show at the Netflix is a Joke festival on Sunday, May 12. The stand-up comedian, 42, revealed that Bill, 45, had reached out to her shortly after their divorce, and he made a beautiful gesture that stole her heart.

The Beef actress said that before her split, she’d met Bill at a dinner party. After the news of her divorce broke, she said that he had given her a call. “He was like, ‘Hey, I just happened to hear the news about your divorce, and I’ve had a crush on you forever. I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl, and I know it sounds crazy, but I want you to be my girlfriend,'” she said, via E! News.

Despite Bill’s sweet call, Ali admitted that she did want to make the most of the dating apps after signing up and setting up her profile. “I was like, ‘I just paid $25. You seem really nice, but I gotta get my money’s worth,'” she told the audience.

Ali revealed that after Bill’s call, she went on vacation to Europe, and during her stay, the Barry actor sent flowers to each hotel that she was staying at. She said that the move won her over, but a few of her male friends weren’t fans of the gesture. Still, Ali roasted her male friends for the negative reviews. “That’s how cheap and lazy men have become: when a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness,” she said.

Ali separated from her husband Justin Hakuta in April 2022. Bill and Ali have been dating since late 2022, and they confirmed their romance when they were seen kissing in April 2023. They made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2024.