Olivia Rodrigo Recovers From Wardrobe Malfunction After Top Nearly Pops Off During Concert

The show must go on! Olivia Rodrigo wouldn’t let an unexpected wardrobe malfunction prevent her from delivering a special show for her fans.

On Tuesday, May 14, the “good 4 u” singer continued her Guts World Tour in London. But while performing one of her hits, Olivia, 21, found herself dealing with a fashion emergency when her leather bralette top suddenly broke open.

As seen in concert footage posted via TikTok, Olivia could be seen walking up to a dancer and motioning for her help as she continued singing “Love Is Embarrassing.” The dancer proceeded to flip Olivia’s hair over her shoulder and immediately got to work. When the song concluded, the Grammy winner quickly ran off stage to officially fix her fashion.

After watching the concert moment, many fans praised Olivia and her team for their quick thinking and ability to not miss a beat. “She handled it like a bloody pro and the fact that it happened during ‘love is embarrassing’ and she laughed it off is just brilliant,” one user wrote in the comments section. Another fan added, “The hair toss on beat that her dancer did 😂😂 so real for that.”

This isn’t the first time the Guts World Tour has experienced a wardrobe malfunction. One of the pop star’s backup dancers suffered a similar emergency in Montreal in March.

As seen on TikTok, the dancer could be seen holding onto her pink top as the back flung open. Fortunately, the professional was able to quickly readjust her straps and returned to dancing as if nothing had happened.

Despite the surprises, Olivia appears to be “obsessed” with her latest tour, which continues to take her all over the world.

“Immensely grateful for all the wonderful people who work so hard on making this show happen every night,” she previously wrote via Instagram before kicking off the Europe leg of her tour. “And thankful for everyone who has bought tickets and jumped and screamed and sang along with me <3.”

Olivia’s tour, which includes 77 stops in North America and Europe, will wrap up at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, in August.