Olivia Rodrigo Sparkles in White Sequined Gown at the 2024 Grammys: Red Carpet Photos

Olivia Rodrigo‘s 2024 Grammys outfit certainly wasn’t social suicide. The 20-year-old “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” hitmaker stepped onto the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena on Sunday, February 4, in a sequined white gown. The dress featured simple, shimmering sequins across the top, and she wore her hair down in a loose waves. Olivia completed her look with a shade of scarlet red lipstick and a pair of ruby reed earrings.

Olivia was nominated for six awards this year, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Rock Song, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. In 2023, she released her sophomore album, GUTS, which features a different and edgier tone for the budding “Good 4 U” artist, who took home multiple Grammys last year for her first album, SOUR.

While speaking with Rolling Stone in September 2023, the Disney+ actress described how she approached creating her second album.

“Our goal was to make something a little more playful, a record that didn’t take itself so seriously,” she explained. “The last album was definitely a breakup record, much to my chagrin. I was really trying to make it not that, but that’s what it was. I’m feeling a lot happier these days. Everything’s pretty good. So I wasn’t going to make something super devastating, a record of ballads.”

Not only has she been gearing up for her upcoming Sour Tour — which is scheduled to kick off on February 24 — but Olivia has also been preparing for something else: turning 21!

“This album encapsulates growing up and figuring yourself out in the world, and the awkwardness of that,” she pointed out during her past interview. “I feel myself growing leaps and bounds.”

As for what she’s looking forward to upon turning 21, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star noted, “The thought of being able to sit down in a bar and talk to people you’ve never met sounds like the best time.”

Apart from her widely successful music career, Olivia has found love in her new boyfriend, English actor Louis Partridge. The two have not publicly commented on their relationship, but they have been spotted sharing kisses and hanging out in London and New York City over the past few months.

Since she’s attended the most recent awards shows solo, fans are still wondering whether the pair are still together, but due to her celebrity status, Olivia prefers to keep her personal life away from the public eye.