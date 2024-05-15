Whoopi Goldberg Defends Kelly Clarkson for Sharing Her Experience With Weight Loss Medication

Whoopi Goldberg is sticking up for Kelly Clarkson after The Voice coach revealed her experience with a weight loss medication. On the Wednesday, May 15, episode of The View, Whoopi, 68, expressed her disappointment that some fans are questioning the reasons behind her choices.

“A lot of people are taking the shot because they need it. Some people need their body jump-started. Some have diabetes. There’s lots of reasons,” Whoopi shared. “Kelly is getting backlash over this from people who say she previously claimed she’s losing weight by walking. She has been walking, but this has helped.”

During the May 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Whoopi discussed her own personal weight struggles before sharing, “I’m doing that wonderful little shot that works for folks who need some help and it’s been really good for me.”

Kelly, 42, replied, “Mine is a different one from what people assume, but I ended up having to do that too. …Everyone thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not. It’s something else but it’s something that aids in helping break down the sugar.”

From Whoopi’s perspective, some people will never be satisfied by what Kelly says or doesn’t say. “They kick her behind when she’s bigger, they kick her behind when she’s lost the weight, and now they’re kicking her behind because she said it out loud,” the Oscar winner shared. “Maybe she was more comfortable hearing somebody say, ‘That’s what I did.’”

“Let people do what they need to do to get where they need to get to,” Whoopi continued, “and stop being mad that they’re not doing it your way.”

The View ladies agreed with Whoopi that people should leave Kelly alone. Sunny Hostin also shared her opinion that strangers are not entitled to know what other people are doing medically.

“If you feel good about yourself, mentally you’re going to also feel better,” she said. “There’s an epidemic of depression in this country, an epidemic of women shaming women, men shaming men, men shaming women. It all has to stop. People don’t say to a guy, ‘Hey, are you on Viagra?’ I don’t think the personal health choices you make for yourself should be subject to discussion.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC while The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.