Bob Barker, 94, Death Hoax: Fans Freak After Fake News Story Goes Viral

Can’t the internet just leave Bob Barker alone? A death hoax about the former ‘Price Is Right’ host resurfaced on July 31 and immediately went viral again, leaving fans super worried!

A death hoax about Bob Barker, 94, has gone viral just one month after The Price Is Right host was taken to the hospital after he took a nasty fall at his home in Hollywood Hills, TMZ reported. He reportedly spent a few hours in the ER to undergo tests but turned out just fine! The death hoax was originally published in 2016, according to Heavy.com. A few outlets and people on social media began sharing the fake report once again on July 31. The fake report was based off a terrible fall Bob took in 2015. The beloved host was taking a walk around his home when he tripped and hit his head on the concrete. Bob suffered a 1.5 inch laceration on the right side of his head and hurt his knee. He was taken to the hospital and released one day later.

Rest assured, Bob is still alive and well alive today! However, once fans started seeing the death hoax circulating again, they started to worry. Some even believed the hoax, but most knew that it was just a fake report designed to dupe readers. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Bob’s team about the resurfacing of the death hoax. Check out some of the fan tweets below:

Yo…all y'all sharing the story that Bob Barker has died…it's fake news. The Price is Wrong…don't jinx the Plinko king. — Justin K. (@jk124k) July 31, 2017

Several people have posted that Bob Barker died. I just fact checked and found out it was a hoax. He's still kicking at 94. — Beth M. Dodd (@GiorgioFan255) August 1, 2017

Bob isn’t the first celebrity to be at the center of a death hoax. Miley Cyrus, 24, Willie Nelson, 84, Betty White, 95, Beyonce, 35, Jaden Smith, 19, Macaulay Culkin, 36, Hugh Hefner, 91, Lady Gaga, 31, Paul McCartney, 75, Sylvester Stallone, 71, and more have all been victims of death hoaxes that have gone viral and sent fans into a frenzy over the years.

HollywoodLifers, have you seen the death hoax about Bob circulating? Let us know!