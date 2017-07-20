Bella Thorne’s Fans Freak After Alleged Masturbating Video Leaks Online

OMG! Fans are losing their minds after an alleged video of Bella Thorne was released on July 20, supposedly showing her masturbating. Many are speculating that Tyler Posey can be heard in the background! But wait…is it really Bella in the NSFW clip!?

Say it ain’t so! Bella Thorne, 19, became a trending Twitter topic on July 20, but not for the reason you’d expect. A jaw-dropping video leaked online, allegedly showing the Famous In Love actress masturbating while in a car. Fans are going wild over the NSFW clip, since a woman who looks like Bella is seen moaning in the heat of the moment. The young lady, who may or may not be Bella, can be heard saying “I really needed a father,” while rubbing her bare nether regions. Many are speculating that Bella’s ex Tyler Posey, 25, can be heard in the background. However, is it really her?!

This is heartbreaking no matter what, since it’s seemingly a private video that wasn’t meant to see the light of day. Several A-list stars have fallen victim to hackers over the years, having their most intimate photos leaked online and exposed to the world. “I JUST SAW THE BELLA THORNEE VIDEO EWW OMGGG DELETEEE UNDOOO ERASE FROM MY MEMORY PLZZZZ #bellathorne #ew #ICantBelieveThat,” one shocked fan wrote. Another added, “Is this @bellathorne’s karma for her leaking @tylergposey’s nudes?”

Bella later took to Twitter to clear the air, after several fans bombarded her with messages about the shocking video. “Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha,” she wrote, making light of the situation! “I don’t even masterbate like that. Where’s the vibrator thooo😭😂.” The actress didn’t let haters turn her frown upside down. On the plus side, we’re relieved to hear that she’s claiming it’s not her, since it could have been humiliating!

Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don't even masterbate like that. Where's the vibrator thooo😭😂 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s Bella in the shocking video? Tell us!