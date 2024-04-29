Taylor Swift Holds Hands With Travis Kelce at Charity Gala for Patrick Mahomes: Watch

Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce were spotted holding hands together at the 15 and Mahomies Foundation gala in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, April 28. The singer, 34, and tight end, 34, turned heads as they walked through the event, which was put on by Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, 28. The “But Daddy I Love Him” singer and her beau were both dressed to the nines at the event.

Taylor stunned in a dark green dress, and she accessorized with a gold necklace, as she held Travis’ hand. The Chiefs player led her through the party by hand for a super cute video. Travis went for a classic, black suit, which he wore over a white button-down without a tie. The couple were also briefly spotted together in a recap video shared by the Chiefs QB, which also included plenty of shots of Travis showing off his golf skills.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the 15 and Mahomies Foundation gala tonight. pic.twitter.com/y0jBjicX2u — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 28, 2024

The 15 and Mahomies Foundation is dedicated to helping children. The foundation “supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes,” according to its website. Travis also got on stage during the auction portion of the gala, and he made an announcement that his “significant other” had one more item to put up for the auction: four tickets to “The Eras Tour.” The tickets end up getting sold for $80,000, according to People.

The charity outing comes shortly after the Chiefs player’s mom Donna Kelce revealed that her son and Taylor had vacationed with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California during an appearance at QVC’s Age of Possibility summit.

The charity outing also comes a little over a week after Taylor released her long-anticipated 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. After the album’s release, an insider revealed that Travis has been super supportive in a report from Daily Mail. “If it is about Joe, or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is, and he is in love with her and doesn’t pay any attention to be jealous,” they said.