Colin Jost Jokes Being ‘Second’ to Wife Scarlett Johansson at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Colin Jost doesn’t need to save his humor for “Weekend Update.” The Saturday Night Live cast member, 41, hosted this year’s White House Correspondents’ dinner, and he couldn’t help but joke about being in the shadow of his wife, Scarlett Johansson. While motioning toward Madame Vice President Kamala Harris‘ husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Colin playfully poked fun at their wives’ fame in comparison to theirs.

“Doug, as you can tell by all the comments about my wife, I’m also used to being the Second Gentleman,” the comedian said.

Later on, Colin gave Scarlett, 39, a shout-out, thanking her for supporting his career. However, he couldn’t help but joke about how much she “hates privacy” because of her stardom.

“I want to thank my wife for enduring lots of jokes and for agreeing to individually meet everyone in this room right after the ceremony,” the write said. “That’s really special honey, thank you. Don’t be shy, come right up. She hates privacy!”

Colin and Scarlett have been married since October 2020. They’ve kept most of their romance out of the spotlight, but that hasn’t stopped them from occasionally commenting on their love.

During an April 2023 conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on her “Goop” podcast, the Marvel Studios star admitted she didn’t know what she “wanted or needed from somebody else” until she met Colin.

“I never realized, ‘Oh, it’s really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That’s a fundamental characteristic that has to be there,'” Scarlett said. “And I think that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway. I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me.”

As for Colin, he rarely talks about Scarlett in public, but that hasn’t stopped him from making a few playful jabs at their marriage on SNL. In December 2023, he hilariously slammed his wife’s “little art movies” while announcing that theaters in New York were allowed to serve alcohol

“Which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies,”Colin joked at the time. “I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you’re an even better Black Widow than Coretta Scott King.”

For Scarlett’s part, the Marriage Story actress has a sense of humor as well. In March of this year, she appeared on SNL to impersonate Katie Britt, mocking the senator’s controversial speech.