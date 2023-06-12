Scarlett Johansson Shares The Secret To Maintaining Her Happy Marriage With Colin Jost

This couple is all about comedic relief! During an interview with CBS Mornings on Jun. 12, Scarlett Johansson, 38, revealed what she and her husband, Colin Jost, 40, do to maintain the spark in their marriage. “I will say, we have such a — we laugh a lot and we communicate with one another and check in,” the blonde beauty explained of the Saturday Night Live star whom she married in 2020.

Scarlett then went on to add that Colin tends to be more of an “introvert” and that she makes sure to connect with him. “I’m married to a writer, he’s a comedy writer,” she continued. “He can get, like, very in his head sometimes, he’s sort of introverted. I’m extroverted, and so I think the key for us is just always checking in, just asking at the end of the day, ‘How was your day?’” During the interview, the Black Widow star rocked an elegant white dress with purple flowers throughout. Scarlett completed her on-screen look with a pair of chic open-toed black heels.

The proud mother-of-two appeared on the talk show to promote her latest film, Asteroid City, which is directed by Wes Anderson, 54. When host Gayle King, 68, listed off some of the impressive cast including Tom Hanks, The Office alum Steve Carell, and more, Scarlett attributed it to where Wes is “at in his life” today. “It’s kind of a screenshot into Wes’ brain now,” Scarlett told viewers. “I think it’s very much a culmination of his career… where he’s at in his life.” The Outset founder then called the director’s film an “existential” film that also portrays some post-COVID-19 elements.

During the rare TV interview, the 38-year-old then went on to discuss her skincare line, The Outset, which she launched in Mar. 2022 with Kate Foster. She called it her “passion project” due to having “acne-prone skin growing up” and throughout her 20s. “Through that process of trial and error where I discovered, ‘OK if I can just let my skin heal itself’…,” Scarlett explained. “I started using really gentle products that brought the moisture back into my face and that’s when my skin started healing itself.”

Aside from her skincare line, Scarlett recently wowed on the red carpet alongside Colin at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23. As her hubby is often in New York City working on SNL, their loved-up red carpet moment was a rare one. For the night out, Scarlett rocked a sexy silky pink gown complete with a white bra top, while the 40-year-old looked dapper in a black suit. The couple got married nearly three years ago and welcomed a son, Cosmo, in the summer of 2021. She is also a proud momma to a daughter, Rose Dorothy, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.