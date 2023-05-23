Scarlett Johansson Cozies Up To Colin Jost In Stunning Pink Dress For Rare Red Carpet Together At Cannes

Scarlett Johansson, 38, and her husband and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, 40, made a rare red carpet appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23. While promoting her upcoming movie, Asteroid City, Scarlett channeled her inner Barbie and rocked a blush pink silky Prada gown. She paired the ensemble with a white bra top that was strategically partly on display, in addition to her diamond droplet earrings. The blonde beauty tied the look together with a bright-red lip and glittering gold nails.

Meanwhile, the “Weekend Update” co-host kept his look classic and opted for a traditional black tux and black leather dress shoes. Colin and his wife notably wore matching gold wedding bands on opposite hands and posed hand-in-hand. The 40-year-old comedian made sure to add a dapper accessory with a watch that featured a gold frame. The married couple is rarely photographed together on the red carpet, as Colin is often tied to New York City with SNL duties.

It is likely that the father-of-one was only able to make to the Cannes Film Festival in France due to the fact that SNL has been canceled for the remainder of Season 48. The decision to cancel the remaining three episodes was in light of the ongoing writers strike in the entertainment industry. The show’s alum, Pete Davidson, was just one of the stars to have their appearance canceled amid the strike, along with The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge. Colin has been apart of the hit comedy sketch show since 2005, however, he took on “Weekend Update” co-hosting duties in 2014.

Ahead of the Cannes Film Festival on May 23, Scarlett spoke with Variety about working with director Wes Anderson and how her days playing Black Widow are behind her. After creating eight films as Black Widow for Disney, the longtime starlet called the ending of that chapter of her life, “bittersweet.” “Yeah, I am sad, of course,” Scarlett told the outlet earlier this month. “I absolutely loved every filming experience I had, working 10 years with Marvel and with that amazing cast, and I love the character Natasha. I have a lot of empathy for her, and it was amazing to build that character over such a long period of time.”

Not only is she starting a new chapter with Black Widow behind her, but she became a mother-of-two in Aug. 2021. She and Colin welcomed their first son, Cosmo, the year after they got married. Prior to that, Scarlett welcomed her eight-year-old daughter with her ex, Romain Dauriac, during their three-year marriage. Most recently, she appeared on the The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast to chat about her kids on Apr. 2. “I remember my daughter — my daughter is 8 1/2 — and when she was 2, I thought, ‘This is great. I don’t know what everybody is talking about,’ and then she turned 3 and it was like being in an emotionally abusive relationship,'” she joked at the time. Her latest film, Asteroid City, will hit theaters on June 16.