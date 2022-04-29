Scarlett Johansson Goes Makeup-Free To Launch Minimalist Skincare Line

Scarlett Johansson looked flawless when she went completely makeup-free to promote her new minimalist skincare line, The Outset.

By:
April 29, 2022 9:41AM EDT
scarlett johansson
Scarlett Johansson arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on LA Premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Actress Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet at the honors gala for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, in Washington Kennedy Center Honors, Washington, United States - 05 Dec 2021
Actress Scarlett Johansson wearing Versace arrives at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 18, 2021 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson, Beverly Hills, United States - 19 Nov 2021
Image Credit: theoutset.com/MEGA

It’s no secret that Scarlett Johansson has amazing skin and always looks gorgeous and the 37-year-old just went makeup-free to launch her skincare line, The Outset. Scarlett stunned in the new campaign photo that pictured her with a completely fresh face while her hair was slicked back into a low bun as she wore a strapless, off-the-shoulder white ribbed top.

Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous with no makeup on to launch her new skincare line, The Outset. (theoutset.com/MEGA)

Scarlett’s new skincare line is all about the basics and products range from $32-$54. Scarlett teamed up with Kate Foster Lengyel to launch the skincare brand that is now sold at Sephora and on the brand’s website. The products range from a daily moisturizer to a night cream, serums, and even micellar water.

Scarlett gushed about the brand to CR Fashion Book, “I wanted to create and represent a brand that felt true to me, something real and intimate that others could see themselves in, too.”

She continued, “The Outset was inspired by my own skincare ritual—a consistent routine of cleansing, prepping and moisturizing that keeps my skin on track and camera ready. I’ve found that great skin starts with the basics, and consumers we spoke with similarly expressed a desire to return to the essentials.”

The Outset
Products in the skincare line, The Outset. (theoutset.com/MEGA)

Scarlett spoke to WWD about the brand, “What we are offering from The Outset is what we’ve heard that the consumer is missing in their routines: a clean, nonirritating line of essentials that is the everyday foundation for great skin.”

Kate Foster Lengyel also told WWD, “We see ourselves as an indie brand with a superpower, as opposed to a ‘celebrity brand’. We’re really looking at getting some data, and taking it one step at a time. But we do think there’s potential, we’ve seen a lot of interest in the brand.”

