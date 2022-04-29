Scarlett Johansson Goes Makeup-Free To Launch Minimalist Skincare Line

It’s no secret that Scarlett Johansson has amazing skin and always looks gorgeous and the 37-year-old just went makeup-free to launch her skincare line, The Outset. Scarlett stunned in the new campaign photo that pictured her with a completely fresh face while her hair was slicked back into a low bun as she wore a strapless, off-the-shoulder white ribbed top.

Scarlett’s new skincare line is all about the basics and products range from $32-$54. Scarlett teamed up with Kate Foster Lengyel to launch the skincare brand that is now sold at Sephora and on the brand’s website. The products range from a daily moisturizer to a night cream, serums, and even micellar water.

Scarlett gushed about the brand to CR Fashion Book, “I wanted to create and represent a brand that felt true to me, something real and intimate that others could see themselves in, too.”

View Related Gallery Scarlett Johansson's Sexiest Photos: See Her Hottest Pics Scarlett Johansson arrives at the premiere of "Don Jon" on day 6 of the Toronto International Film Festival at The Princess of Wales on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2013, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) David Yurman unveils new campaign featuring first-ever celebrity brand ambassador duo Scarlett Johansson and Henry Golding. 15 Feb 2022 Pictured: Scarlett Johansson. Photo credit: Courtesy David Yurman/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA828590_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

She continued, “The Outset was inspired by my own skincare ritual—a consistent routine of cleansing, prepping and moisturizing that keeps my skin on track and camera ready. I’ve found that great skin starts with the basics, and consumers we spoke with similarly expressed a desire to return to the essentials.”

Scarlett spoke to WWD about the brand, “What we are offering from The Outset is what we’ve heard that the consumer is missing in their routines: a clean, nonirritating line of essentials that is the everyday foundation for great skin.”

Kate Foster Lengyel also told WWD, “We see ourselves as an indie brand with a superpower, as opposed to a ‘celebrity brand’. We’re really looking at getting some data, and taking it one step at a time. But we do think there’s potential, we’ve seen a lot of interest in the brand.”