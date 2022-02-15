Scarlett Johansson Covers Herself In Nothing But A White Sheet For Sexy New Jewelry Ad

Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous while posing for eye-catching photos while relaxing in bed and flaunting a ring and multiple bracelets from David Yurman.

Scarlett Johansson, 37, is looking amazing in her latest ad pics! The actress posed as one of David Yurman’s first celebrity ambassadors for the jewelry brand’s “Come Closer” campaign and showed off her sexy side while she was at it. In one of the eye-catching photos, she is in bed with nothing but a white sheet wrapped around her as she stares into the camera with a serious look.

The beauty flaunted gold bracelets and a gold ring from David Yurman in the snapshot and proved that the accessories are certainly flattering. In another photo for the campaign, she’s in a white sweatshirt and gray baseball cap as she wears three other selections of bracelets, another gold ring, gold earrings, and a silver chain link style necklace.

Scarlett also appeared in a video ad for the brand and it was shared on its official Instagram page. Clips show shots that look similar to the pics and the He’s Just Not That Into You star, who wears multiple outfits and hairstyles, even flashes a smile at some points throughout.

David Yurman’s “Come Closer” campaign that features Scarlett “celebrates the joy of closeness and connection in our challenging times, featuring intimate images of two of the world’s most recognizable celebrities against the backdrop of David Yurman’s perennial inspiration and home of New York City.”

Scarlett, who the brand calls the “embodiment of the David Yurman woman,” spoke to PEOPLE about the campaign and how the New York aspect of it is special to her. “New York is unstoppable. Being a New Yorker means knowing how to hail a taxi from the opposite side of the street,” she told the outlet.

“Growing up in New York, I’ve always felt connected to David Yurman,” she added. “The Yurmans and their designs always embodied New York for me – bold, fresh and just a bit of edge. When Evan [Yurman] approached me with this opportunity and shared his vision for the campaign, I already felt so linked to the brand that it was a natural fit.”