Noah Cyrus’ Graphic Reaction to Mom Tish Cyrus & Dominic Purcell Speculation

Noah Cyrus doesn’t tolerate Internet gossip. The 24-year-old pop singer came across an Instagram commenter who referred to the rumored drama between Noah and her mom, Tish Cyrus, involving Tish’s new husband, Dominic Purcell. Before the weekend kicked off, the “All Falls Down” artist shared a carousel post featuring her fiancé, Pinkus, that was captioned, “Dear lord, when I get I heaven please let me bring my man [sic].”

“Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with [sic]?” the social media troll wrote, to which Noah responded by writing, “hey real grandma, I’m so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c**k. Just for a lil bit. Great thanks [sic].”

Although Noah did not directly refer to Tish, 56, or Dominic, 54, this was the first time that any Cyrus relative has publicly responded to the reported drama between the mother and daughter.

In March, multiple outlets reported that Noah and Dominic had a relationship before he and Tish started dating. The spouses tied the knot in August 2023. At the time, fans noticed that Noah did not attend their wedding, even though Noah’s famous sister Miley Cyrus was there. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Noah and Tish haven’t been close since Tish started dating Dominic. Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama.”

Us Weekly also reported that Noah was “very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

At the Grammy Awards earlier this year, audiences noticed that Miley did not shout out Noah in her “thank you” speech after taking home the award for Record of the Year. Previously, the two seemingly had a close sibling bond, as Noah even took the stage with Miley a few times in the past.

At the end of March, Tish opened up about her and Dominic’s low-key romance on her other daughter Brandi Cyrus’ “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast. In addition to Miley, Brandi and Noah, Tish shares children Braison and Trace Cyrus with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” Tish confessed. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus, and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.”

She went on to point out that their personalities can clash because she “was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. … But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional, and that could be a problem.”