Tish Cyrus Describes Her ‘Problem’ With Husband Dominic Purcell After His Past Romance With Noah Surfaces

The Cyrus family have reportedly been at odds with one another for quite some time, but the most recent drama is reportedly between Tish Cyrus and her daughter Noah Cyrus. Earlier this year, multiple outlets reported that Tish’s husband, Dominic Purcell, previously dated Noah, 24 before he married Tish, 56. Now, the Cyrus matriarch is revealing what “could be a problem” between her and Dominic, 54.

Tish sat down with her daughter Brandi Cyrus on the “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast on Thursday, March 28. While discussing how she fell in love with Dominic, Tish explained how they can sometimes be at odds with each other.

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” Tish admitted. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus, and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.'”

She went on to point out that she takes “things so personally,” meanwhile her husband is “just very blunt, like, there is no warm and fuzzy.”

“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. I kind of have needed that,” Tish continued before adding, “But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional, and that could be a problem.”

After pointing out that their personality differences can “definitely” lead to “issues,” she added, “but issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with.”

The film producer concluded, “But you know what? This is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”

Earlier this month, several outlets reported that Noah and Dominic dated in the past. However, no one from the Cyrus family has commented on the news.

“Noah and Tish haven’t been close since Tish started dating Dominic,” Entertainment Tonight reported earlier this month. “Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama.”

Tish and Dominic got married in August 2023. Brandi and sister Miley Cyrus were both present at their mom’s wedding, while Noah was noticeably absent.

Previously, Tish was with her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, from 1993 to 2023. The two split multiple times throughout their on-and-off marriage. The “Achy Break Heart” artist, 62, has since moved on with his new wife, Firerose. They tied the knot in October 2023.