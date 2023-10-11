Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Firerose in ‘Celebration of Love’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, is completely loved-up as he just married his rumored fiancée Firerose! The Kentucky native and singer, née Johanna Rosie Hodges, tied the knot on October 10 and took to Instagram the following day to share stunning wedding photos with their fans. The bride rocked a lace white long-sleeve gown, while her now-husband rocked a classic black suit. Firerose also held an autumn-themed bouquet that matched Billy Ray’s boutonniere.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined,” the joint statement read. “For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!”

The pair appeared to confirm they were engaged on Oct. 18, 2022 when she flashed a a diamond ring in a photo shared to Billy’s social media. He simply added a red heart emoji and wrote, “Happy Autumn” — declining to offer further details about the move. The pair did, however, look to be posing for engagement photos as they stood in front of a tree. Firerose is reported to be in her mid-20s and younger than Billy’s daughter Miley Cyrus, who turned 30 years old on Nov. 23, 2022.

Australian born Firerose previously revealed how she and Billy met — and it turns out it was over a decade ago in 2011. “We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana,” Firerose said on Live with Kelly and Ryan in Aug. 2021, referencing the Disney show that Miley starred on with her dad from 2006 – 2011. “Billy Ray’s been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He’s just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and not give up. The music industry is not easy, but he’s been just a really, really incredible support [sic],” she also revealed.

The now married couple were also believed to be engaged back in September 2022 when Firerose was wearing a ring once again. “Taking in the moment…”, she teased at the time. It’s unknown if Firerose has been wed before, however, Billy was previously married to Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus, 56, from 1993 – 2021. Billy and Tish divorced after nearly 30 years to “create” their own “paths,” per a statement released at the time.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” the exes said. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.” Tish recently married Dominic Purcell, 53, in August 2023.