Gabrielle Union Admits She’s ‘Stressed Out’ About Stepdaughter Zaya Preparing for College

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are nervous about when their daughter Zaya will go off to college. The Bring It On star, 51, admitted that she and her husband, 42, have been “stressed” while taking his daughter, 16, on college visits in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Idea of You on Monday, April 29.

The actress admitted that her stepdaughter has been much more calm than Dwyane and she have been throughout the college process. “I think she is so calm about it ’cause I think she knows exactly where she wants to go, but I think she’s humoring us with seeing what our country has to offer,” she told ET. “We’re stressed out. We’re stressed out about her being away from us.”

Back in March, Dwyane had shared a few photos and videos of his wife and daughter taken on tours of universities. “We’re in College Visits Season!” he wrote in the caption. Gabrielle opened up about going on college tours with other parents, and she definitely thinks that every parent can relate to that feeling of being nervous about their kids going off to college. “[Parents all have the] same nerves and anxieties about sending your babies away. It’s tough,” she said.

While Zaya has very famous parents, her stepmom admitted that she wants to go into something very different from Dwyane and Gabrielle. “She wants to major in astrobiology, so there’s only so much help we can offer, to be honest,” she said. “Girl, you’re on your own!”

Luckily, Gabrielle has plenty of time to prepare before her younger daughter Kaavia James, 5, heads off for college. The She’s All That star has been married to Dwyane since 2014, and they welcomed their daughter together in 2014. The former NBA star shares Zaya with his ex-wife Siovaughn Funches. He also has an older son Zaire, 22, with Siovaughn. He also has a 10-year-old son Xavier with Aja Metoyer, and he had full custody of his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.