Joe Alwyn ‘Certainly Doesn’t Talk Poorly’ of Ex Taylor Swift: Report

Joe Alwyn doesn’t have any negative feelings towards his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. A source close to the English actor, 33, revealed that he doesn’t speak ill of his ex, 34, in a new report from People published on Sunday, April 28. Following their split in 2023, the insider revealed that Joe has been doing well, and assured that there’s no “Bad Blood” between him and the popstar.

The insider revealed that the Mary Queen of Scots star has “moved on” from Taylor, and admitted that he “certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her.” The source told People that Joe had nothing but positive feelings about his ex. “He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out,” they said. “Joe loves acting, but can’t stand the attention that comes with it. He’s not comfortable in the spotlight.”

Other than his feelings about Taylor, the source told the outlet that Joe doesn’t like to get swept up in the “drama” outside of his work. “He’s dating and happy,” they said. “He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way.” They continued and explained that he was “focused on work.”

The report comes nearly a week after Taylor released her 11th album The Tortured Poets Department. In the lead-up to the album, many Swifties speculated that the album would reflect on her time with Joe, as it was her first album since the split in April 2023. Following the album’s release, fans have speculated that the song “The Black Dog” may have been a reference to a pub that Joe is a regular at. Since the album’s release, tons of Taylor’s fans have flocked to the bar.

Since the split, Taylor has begun dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Ahead of The Tortured Poets Department‘s release, an insider revealed that the football player was very supportive of his ex, releasing new songs inspired by past relationships in a report from Daily Mail. “He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is, and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes,” they said.