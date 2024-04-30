Did Julia Fox Shade ‘Embarrassing’ Ex Kanye West? ‘The Other One’

Fans think that Julia Fox may have been shading her ex-boyfriend Kanye “Ye” West in a new interview for Cosmopolitan’s “Cheap Shots” video series, released on Monday, April 29. During the video, the actress, 34, didn’t hold back in spilling details about her personal life, but when it came time to discuss her past romances, she seemingly took a shot at Ye, 46.

One of the questions was which of her exes was the “most cringe,” and while she didn’t name The Life of Pablo rapper, some fans believe that she was making a reference to him in her response. “All of them, guys. They’re all really embarrassing. From my baby daddy to the other one,” she said in the clip. While she didn’t say Ye outright, the mention was seemingly a reference to her short-lived romance with the rapper.

While she called of her exes “embarrassing,” Julia didn’t name Ye as her “most cringe,” and the answer is actually surprising. “Probably my drug dealer boyfriend that kidnapped me when I was in high school and didn’t let me leave his house,” she said. “Cringe!”

In another question, she was asked about three men that she would want to repel, and she named Andrew Tate, Donald Trump, and Tucker Carlson. In the comments, many fans absolutely loved what Julia said in her interview. “I approve of what Julia Fox had to say about those men,” one person wrote underneath the video.

Other than the speculation about her comment, Julia has opened up about the stigma about being Ye’s ex-girlfriend in a recent interview with InStyle. She admitted that she wasn’t happy about having people think of her as the rapper’s ex, rather than seeing her work stand on its own. “That’s why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere,” she said. “I don’t ever want to just be known as someone’s girlfriend. I know I’m so much more than that. And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They’re only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy’s partner. But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity.”