Princess Kate & Prince William Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo on 13th Anniversary

The Prince and Princess of Wales commemorated their wedding anniversary with a throwback black-and-white photo from their special day amid Kate Middleton's cancer battle.

April 29, 2024 1:16PM EDT
Image Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William marked their 13th wedding anniversary by sharing a rare, never-before-seen photo from the day that they got married. The pair shared the black-and-white photo, which you can see here, from their joint Instagram account on Monday, April 29. In the caption, the Prince and Princess of Wales simply tagged the photographer and wrote, “13 years ago today!”

The photo was a simple portrait of the then-newlywed couple. William, 41, was wearing his uniform from the Royal Air Force Search and Rescue Force. Kate, 42, sported a beautiful white wedding dress, with sheer long-sleeves and a floral design. She held her beautiful bouquet and sported a tiara with her veil on it. The couple were all smiles in the cute photo.

In the comment section, plenty of people wished the Prince and Princess a happy anniversary. “Happy Anniversary William and Catherine,” one person wrote. “I remember watching your special day on my grand-aunt’s TV when I was only 9! Catherine is still one of the most beautiful royal brides and this is such a stunning photograph.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

William and Kate tied the knot in 2011, and William’s brother Prince Harry served as his best man. Since their wedding in 2011, the pair have three beautiful kids: Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

This is William and Kate’s first anniversary, since the Princess of Wales has announced that she’s undergoing treatment for cancer, after having abdominal surgery in January. She revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in a video message in March. “However, tests after theoperation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said.

Weeks after Kate announced her diagnosis, William returned to Royal Duties after taking some time off to help care for the couple’s three children while his wife is undergoing treatment. William returned to Royal Duties, after their kids returned to school from break.

