Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Slow Dance at Stagecoach Amid Split Rumors: Watch

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) are apparently still going strong! The couple were seen slow dancing at Stagecoach over the weekend a month after the 37-year-old actress didn’t provide the status of her relationship with the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist, 34.

According to multiple social media videos, Megan and MGK danced to Jelly Roll‘s song “Save Me” while swaying close to the stage. Days earlier, the pair rang in MGK’s 34th birthday with a big bash. While sharing moments from the party with his Instagram followers, Colson included snaps of Megan in a carousel post.

In March, breakup rumors swirled around the Internet about Megan and MGK — particularly after the Till Death actress refused to update fans on their romance status.

“So, I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se,” she said during her “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance that month. “What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain. All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred. And I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?’”

As for why she wouldn’t dish on their love life, Megan noted, “I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption.”

During her conversation with podcast host Alex Cooper, Megan also confirmed that she and the Grammy winner called off their engagement at one point. She didn’t specify whether or not they’re still getting married.

Three weeks later, Megan spoke with E! News at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to give single women some advice.

“Just learn a skill or develop a hobby and do not waste your energy on boys,” the Transformers franchise star told the outlet. “All they’re going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

Despite exuding single vibes from her interview, Megan reshared the clip to her Instagram, and MGK responded to it with a supportive comment. “PREACH,” he wrote.