Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Kick Each Other’s Butts Backstage at Blink-182 Show: Watch

In a new video taken backstage, Kourtney and Travis playfully kicked one another's backside.

April 29, 2024 1:09PM EDT
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t afraid to show a little PDA. From holding hands to open-mouthed makeouts, the pair are never shy to show each other some affection, but most recently, they didn’t hesitate to kick each other’s butts. While holding hands and walking down a corridor together, Travis, 48, kicked Kourtney, 45, from behind, and she returned the motion, as seen in a TikTok video he shared on Sunday, April 28.

After the Blink-182 drummer didn’t stop giving his wife a couple rear kicks, the Kardashians star moved to his other side to give him another pat with her boot. Kourtney even commented on her husband’s social media clip, “Had to get at least one good one in,” referring to another kick from behind.

It appeared that the funny interaction took place backstage at a Blink-182 concert. For the event, Kourtney wore an oversized black and white plaid shirt with black knee-high boots, and Travis selected a gray T-shirt, black pants and a dark blue beanie.

Earlier this month, Kourtney celebrated her 45th birthday, and she jetted off to Turks and Caicos with her sisters and their children. To honor his wife on her special day, Travis posted an Instagram carousel featuring their sweetest moments.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever,” the “First Date” musician captioned his post, adding, “I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventures together.”

Kourtney reacted to the tribute by calling Travis the “husband of my dreams” and gushed, “I love our life!!”

In his post, the “All the Small Things” rocker included a snapshot of Kourtney and their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with his face turned away from the camera while laying next to his mom.

Travis and Kourtney have been enjoying parenthood after welcoming their first child together in November 2023. They had been trying to conceive a baby for a while, opening up about their IVF journey and more on The Kardashians. The Lemme founder is a mom to kids Penelope, Mason and Reign with her ex Scott Disick, and Travis is a dad to kids Alabama and Landon and stepdaughter Atiana with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

