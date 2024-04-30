Anne Hathaway Reveals She’s 5 Years Sober

Anne Hathaway admitted that she’s five years sober in a new interview with The New York Times, published on Saturday, April 27. The Academy Award winner, 41, opened up about how she hasn’t drunk in five years as part of a discussion about settling into her 40s and the milestone that that age represents. “There are so many other things I identify as milestones. I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober,” she said.

In addition to being sober, Anne admitted that she considers the fact that she’s five years sober to be more of an accomplishment than turning 40. “That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift,” she told The Times.

While Anne had not publicly revealed that she was five years sober before, this is not the first time that the actress has discussed cutting alcohol out. She spoke further about her decision to stop drinking in a March cover story for Vanity Fair. “I knew deep down it wasn’t for me,” she told the outlet. “And it just felt so extreme to have to say, ‘But none?’ But none. If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it.”

The Princess Diaries star admitted that she knows that each person needs to make their decisions about alcohol on their own, and she admitted that it’s just not for her. “My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don’t like to wallow,” she said.

Anne has recently been promoting her new movie The Idea Of You, in which she plays a single mom who begins a relationship with a boy band singer, played by Nicholas Galitzine. The new film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime, beginning on May 2. At the New York City premiere, the actress was absolutely stunning in a sexy red dress.