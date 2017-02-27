It can happen to anyone. After mixing up ‘La La Land’ with ‘Moonlight’ for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, fans are mocking award presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the new Steve Harvey. Here’s a roundup of the funniest memes!

This ought to take the heat off Steve Harvey, 60, for awhile. The Family Feud host STILL hasn’t lived down his Miss Universe mixup from 2015, but at least there’s a new name on everyone’s lips after watching the 2017 Oscars. Bonnie & Clyde actors Warren Beatty, 79, and Faye Dunaway, 76, are being mocked as the new Steve after announcing the wrong Best Picture winner — the final and biggest award of the night. La La Land thought they had it in the bag, only the realize that Moonlight was written on the envelope.

Steve Harvey when #Oscars messed up at the end tonight pic.twitter.com/FjCDnFBWlq — Bhing – 빙 (@fivesky5) February 27, 2017

#Moonlight the moment Steve Harvey is off the hook… pic.twitter.com/LQh1FB0HHa — HAITIAN SENSATION🌈❤ (@Exoticfem) February 27, 2017

Steve Harvey watching how the Oscars ended pic.twitter.com/Dp47Vh11Ob — Go Royals 2017 (@kcroyalsfan22) February 27, 2017

And to think they could had paid @IAmSteveHarvey for over half the pay for the same results… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ewpxvixrzf — Kodi Gaddis (@KodiGaddis) February 27, 2017

Knowing Jimmy Kimmel‘s comedic style, we thought the whole mistake was part of a skit. You know, similar to the one the host played on Matt Damon all night. It wasn’t until Warren approached the microphone to explain what happened that we knew it was totally unplanned. The legendary actor made it sound like there was an envelope mixup backstage. Warren was holding the award for Best Actress that was given to Emma Stone right before, instead of the Best Picture envelope. That’s why he looked so confused on stage before Faye made the announcement.

If there’s anyone who can sympathize for the Bonnie & Clyde presenters, it’s Steve. When the TV host mistakenly announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutiérrez, as Miss Universe in 2015, he claims he went through HELL and even received death threats from angry fans. The real winner, Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach, ultimately ended up taking home the glamorous crown that night. It’s quick to judge these types of errors, but we forget how much pressure people are under to make sure to show runs smoothly. We forgive you, Warren and Faye!

HollywoodLifers, were you in shock after witnessing the Best Picture mixup?