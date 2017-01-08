Elvis Presley Alive? Death Hoax Rumors Reignite On Singer’s 82nd Birthday

On what would have been Elvis Presley’s 82nd birthday, diehard conspiracy theorists have to wonder: is he still alive and celebrating? Though the King of Rock (allegedly) died in 1977, new theories argue that he’s still walking the earth in those blue suede shoes.

Elvis Presley was 42 years old when he died of a heart attack at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee. But if you ask devoted Elvis fans and the occasional oddball, Elvis never died. In fact, the King has been walking around unnoticed, only popping up occasionally when a person is lucky enough to spot him in all his glory. Kind of like Bigfoot!

Nobody can give a straight answer as to why Elvis would fake his own death, or where he’s hiding the majority of the year when people don’t see him — kind of like Santa! — but they’ve got one common belief: He ain’t resting in peace in Memphis. Even on his 82nd birthday, January 8, 2016, Elvis’ death, or lack thereof, is suspicious.

Some point to the fact that police never photographed his death scene, which you have to admit is pretty strange. We can buy that one. But a stranger theory comes from the spelling of his name on his tombstone: Elvis Aaron Presley. Aaron is in fact his given middle name, but he chose to spell it “Aron” for some reason. Therefore, people think it’s an indicator that this is not the real Elvis buried there!

Right after Elvis died (“died”), his manager, Col. Tom Parker, told reporters, “Elvis didn’t die. The body did.” He added that he’d “talked to him this morning.” Way to set the world off! Sightings include a mother-daughter duo claiming that Elvis was chowing down at a Burger King in Michigan in 1988, and a tourist at Graceland purportedly seeing the king casually raking some leaves. Okay!

Perhaps the best conspiracy theory of all is the one that popped up right before Elvis’ 82nd birthday. Some believe that Elvis was a background character in the 1990 movie Home Alone. No, really. In the scene where Kevin McAllister’s mom (Katherine O’Hara) is talking to the gate agent at the airport when she figures out they left him…well, home alone…Elvis is supposedly the man standing in line behind her.

The guy is a little grizzled, and doesn’t have quite the same finesse as the Elvis we knew and loved, but that makes sense. He’d be 55 years old at that point, getting a little grey, and apparently living incognito for over a decade. It takes a toll on a guy! While it doesn’t seem too likely that the only time we’d see Elvis over the years is when he wants a Whopper or scores a bit part in a John Hughes movie, it’s nice to know that there’s something constant in life: Elvis truthers.

