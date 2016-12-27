Carrie Fisher Dead After Heart Attack: Fans Mourn The ‘Star Wars’ Legend

REX/Shutterstock

The celebrity death curse of 2016 has struck again, and this time it took the iconic Carrie Fisher from us at just 60 years old. Fans are absolutely devastated about this news, and they are sharing their heartbreaking reactions on Twitter.

On Tuesday morning, December 27, Carrie Fisher died at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. The actress had been in the ICU for several days after suffering a horrific heart attack on a flight from London, England to Los Angeles on Friday, December 23. A family spokesperson confirmed the news just hours after her passing, and it only took a few minutes for “RIP Carrie Fisher” to start trending on Twitter.

Needless to say, the longtime actress and Hollywood legend is mourned by millions of fans all over the world. Not only was she the iconic Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, but she was also an author and an activist who fought hard to bring awareness to mental health and addiction after her own struggles.

Here are just a handful of the heartfelt tweets that fans are sending out after hearing that Carrie has died. Check them out below:

RIP Carrie Fisher. Thinking of her mom and her daughter and Gary. — Alex Engquist (@alexengquist) December 27, 2016

Lost for words. RIP Carrie Fisher, the biggest babe in the Star Wars universe 💔😥 pic.twitter.com/8h77bO29aP — Charlie Payne (@__DragonLord) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher 4 fighting the patriarchy, sexism, #bipolar #mentalhealth, addiction & Darth Vader, may the force be with her in death — Katy-Jon Went (@katyjon) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher. To be remembered not just for Star Wars but her writing but more importantly her help in the feminist cause. — FDB (@D_Coogan) December 27, 2016

This one hurts. RIP, Carrie Fisher. The best princess ever. pic.twitter.com/vRsNbhwNQ3 — Chris Edwards (@CineWipe) December 27, 2016

She was such an inspiring woman to me, even when I was little. I'm so surprised it happened this soon. RIP Carrie Fisher :( — FluteGirl 🏈🐬 (@FluteGirl2406) December 27, 2016

2016 can rot and burn in hell. Too many amazing people have died. RIP Carrie Fisher, gone too suddenly. — Λιες (@SwagtaMoof) December 27, 2016

