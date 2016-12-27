Carrie Fisher Dead After Heart Attack: Fans Mourn The ‘Star Wars’ Legend

The celebrity death curse of 2016 has struck again, and this time it took the iconic Carrie Fisher from us at just 60 years old. Fans are absolutely devastated about this news, and they are sharing their heartbreaking reactions on Twitter.
On Tuesday morning, December 27, Carrie Fisher died at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. The actress had been in the ICU for several days after suffering a horrific heart attack on a flight from London, England to Los Angeles on Friday, December 23. A family spokesperson confirmed the news just hours after her passing, and it only took a few minutes for “RIP Carrie Fisher” to start trending on Twitter.
Needless to say, the longtime actress and Hollywood legend is mourned by millions of fans all over the world. Not only was she the iconic Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, but she was also an author and an activist who fought hard to bring awareness to mental health and addiction after her own struggles.
Here are just a handful of the heartfelt tweets that fans are sending out after hearing that Carrie has died. Check them out below:
