5 Things
Jordan Ozuna: 5 Things About Model Spotted Jet Skiing With Diddy In Miami

Diddy was recently spotted with a sexy mystery woman in Miami that has now been identified as model Jordan Ozuna. The Hawaii native has a penchant for hanging with famous men as she’s also been linked to Younes Bendjima and Tyga!

Jordan Ozuna definitely knows how to play the A-list hunky celebrity game! The 28-year-old was seen having a blast with Diddy, 50, in Miami on January 2. Others spotted with them during the sunny outing included rappers Future, 36, DJ Khaled, 44, and Meek Mill, 32. Jordan was the only companion of the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper there that happened to be linked romantically to Lori Harvey, 22, in 2019 who is also the “Mask Off” emcee’s current rumored girlfriend! Here’s what you need to know about Jordan outside of her day at the beach with Diddy.

1: She allegedly got with with Younes Bendima after Kourtney Kardashian dumped him. Younes Bendjima, 26, was spotted wrapping his arms around Jordan in Mexico back in August 2017 shortly after Kourtney Kardashian, 40, split from him. The former couple have sparked rumors about them being back together after they cozied up on Christmas Eve in 2019 but a HollywoodLife source EXCLUSIVELY revealed that they are just “having a lot of fun together” for now.

2: In April 2017 she was linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga but, he’s not the only famous guy Jordan has dated. Years before Tyga, 30, and Jordan went to Serafina Sunset restaurant in West Hollywood, she was romantically linked to someone else you’ve probably heard of – Justin Bieber! Back in June 2013, Jordan was spotted PDAing with the Biebs in Las Vegas. Then, in Feb. 2014, they were rumored to be hanging out again, and she even reportedly took a selfie straight from his bed! As Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans will know, Justin is Kourtney’s rumored ex.

3: She was married?! Back when Jordan was rumored to be dating Justin, her then estranged mother-in-law Kim Ozuna revealed to Celebuzz that she was still married to Kim’s son, Daniel Ozuna, at the time. The two got married right out of high school, and had been separated for “a good year” at the time of Jordan and Justin’s hookup.

Jordan Ozuna
Jordan Ozuna and Diddy in Miami. Credit: Backgrid

4: She grew up in pretty exotic places. Jordan was born on the east coast, but she spent a lot of her childhood in Hawaii and Guam.

5. She’s had lip injections just like Kylie! When Tyga and Jordan were first photographed together, fans couldn’t help but point out how much she looked like his famous ex Kylie Jenner, 22. Well, there’s a reason the girls’ lips look so much alike – they’ve both had injections! “I had lips before so when I go I normally use maybe 1/4 of a syringe,” Jordan wrote on Tumblr. “But I go to Sam at Advance Aesthetics.”