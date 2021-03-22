8 Celeb Kids With Insanely Expensive Wardrobes: Stormi & More

From Stormi’s exclusive Nike sneakers to Penelope Disick’s designer trench coats — these celebrity mini-mes have expensive taste!

It should be no surprise that the sons and daughters of Hollywood’s hottest A-listers have incredibly rich wardrobes. After all, it’s not like Kim Kardashian (worth an estimated $780 million in 2021) or Beyoncé ($420 million), or Kylie Jenner ($700 Million) would dress their children in clothes found on the discount rack at a second-hand store. Instead, these celebs have raised mini-fashionistas, with North West, Blue Ivy Carter, and Stormi Webster making the scene in high-end threads that do not come cheap. But, these aren’t the only children in stylish, expensive outfits. Scions of soccer stars and rap stars’ firstborn all have wardrobes worth a pretty penny, so check them out.

North West

With Kim and Kanye West as parents, North West was guaranteed to have a high-end wardrobe even before she was out of diapers. North has already developed an intense interest in beauty and fashion, which gives her and Kim something super special to bond over. She’s always trying on her mom’s heels and experimenting with makeup, and the pair even look like twins on occasion!

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi has been wearing stylish threads from the moment she was born! In a May 2020 pic shared by her beauty mogul mother, Stormi’s style was SO on point as she sported a brown AstroWorld Festival t-shirt from her dad’s 2019 event, reading “Official Souvenir” on the back. She even paired the official merch item with a pair of Travis’ (at-the-time) yet-to-be-released Nike Air Max 270 React shoes. The beige sneakers feature the brand’s trademark swoosh in orange, albeit backward, and are a unique color combo just for kids. The futuristic model also features a special label that reads “Cactus Jack” on the front — the name of Travis’s record label.

Penelope Disick

Older KarJenner cousin Penelope, daughter of equally-stylish Kourtney Kardashian, has really developed her own eye for fashion! While in France for Paris Fashion Week, Penelope proved she’s a fashion icon in the making as she rocked a black top and animal print pants under a tan peacoat. So pretty! She was joined by her mom and sister Kim, who also looked fashionable in their own impressive outfits, with the younger sis wearing a brick-colored leather jacket over a tan top and brown leather pants. The older sis wearing a black coat under a fitted long-sleeved black dress.

True Thompson

True Thompson, the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, is known for having a high-end wardrobe. At two years old, she was wearing $370+ Burberry outfits while playing with $1500 Louis Vuitton bags and $500 Fendi combat boots. That’s just barely the tip of this expensive fashion iceberg, as True stuns in pricey, luxurious outfits…that she’ll probably outgrow in a few months.

Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter may not have as public a profile as any KarJenner kids, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t as glamorous. In fact, take one look at Blue’s outfit at The Lion King premiere in 2019 (or any of the other moments she’s appeared on the red carpet), and it’s clear that Blue Ivy has some expensive outfits in her closet. She also has a Grammy award, something that none of the KarJenner kids have (yet!)

Harper Beckham

No daughter of Victoria Beckham would be caught dead in something off the rack at H&M. Harper Beckham has been quite a little fashionista. Still, when her mother is the aforementioned Posh Spice, that’s to be expected. In fact, the entire Beckham family – from father David to sons Cruz, Brooklyn, and Romeo – are all known for their high-end clothing, but it’s Harper who’s on the path to being the chicest of the chic.

Kulture Kiari Cephus

Kulture Kiara Cephus was practically born to be covered in designer labels. The daughter of Cardi B and Offset has enjoyed the fruits of her parent’s labor, which has included a $5,000 Chanel Purse, a wardrobe full of expensive clothes, and an eight-thousand-dollar custom car seat. However, just because she was born into luxury doesn’t mean Kulture will grow up not knowing about how her parents struggled. “She lives a different lifestyle than I lived,” Cardi said in 2020. “This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. … I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged.”

Suri Cruise

Out of all the A-lister children named here, Suri Cruise will likely be the one who spends the least amount of time in the spotlight. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter usually eschew the public eye, so when she and her mom are spotted out in public, it’s a rare treat. It’s also amazing to see how this young woman has grown up to be such a young fashion icon. The politically-minded girl can be seen in some sharp threads that, to no surprise, are rather pricey. The mother-daughter duo is frequently spotted running errands around New York City in outfits that would make any adult jealous of their enviable wardrobe. Scroll through the gallery above for more pics of fashionable celeb kids!