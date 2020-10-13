Offset Shows Off Baby Kulture’s $8k Custom Car Seat & Jokes ‘I Bet It Has PB & J On it In One Week

When Offset gifted Cardi B a $330k Rolls Royce for her birthday, it came with a custom car set for their daughter, and the Migos rapper took a moment to enjoy it before Kulture got her hands all over it.

“8 thousand dollar car seat, and I bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in one week,” Offset joked in an Oct. 12 Instagram post, one that gave a better look at the car seat that came with Cardi B’s new ride. Offset, 28, gifted his estranged wife a Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV during her 28th birthday party in Las Vegas on Saturday (Oct. 10), and during the unveiling, he revealed that it came with a car seat bearing the name of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. In this new post, Offset seemingly basked in his purchase while it was still in its pristine condition.

Offset and Cardi’s reunion at her birthday party was the first time the couple was seen together since announcing their split in September. It’s unclear if this means they’ve reconciled, but the two were obviously on good terms during Cardi’s celebration. She and Offset shared a sweet kiss during her party, and in an Instagram Story taken by a fellow party-goer, Cardi jumps off a step in her hotel suite to land on Offset and basically twerk on him. Cardi also appeared in a number of Offset’s Instagram stories on Monday evening, posing in diamonds and skin-tight orange outfit.

“Happy Birthday, [Cardi],” Offset wrote on Oct. 11, her actual birthday. “You are an amazing woman, you the best! “Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! Overcame every obstacle in front [of] you, they was all [sleeping] at once, then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you. Live it up, enjoy, keep f***ing balling. I’m lucky.”

Offset gifts Cardi B a Rolls Royce for her birthday 🦚 pic.twitter.com/4UdbINLyLt — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 11, 2020

If Cardi has taken Offet back and called off the divorce, he is indeed quite lucky. The “WAP” rapper filed for divorce on Sept. 15, after three years of marriage to Offset. She was seeking a dissolution of the marriage, and her legal documents listed that there were “no prospects for reconciliation.” When pressed for a reason why she decided to divorce Offset, Cardi – during an Instagram Live session – explained that the split wasn’t due to Offset cheating or any drama like that. Cardi said she “got tired of f—king arguing….got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye.”

“I’ve been with this man for 4 years. I have a kid with this man. I have a household with this man. Sometimes you just want — you’re just tired of the arguments, of the buildups,” she added. She would go on to defend her estranged husband, saying that if anyone disrespects her “child’s father,” she would “slapp the sh-t out of you courtesy of Kulture.