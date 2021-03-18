See Pics

Blue Ivy, 9, Sips From Her Grammy As She Celebrates Her Big Win In New Photos

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blue Ivy Carter enjoys a pony ride at the pumpkin patch with friends. Blue Ivy's parents, Beyonce and Jay Z, are no where to be seen as their eldest daughter enjoys the fun ride. Shot on 10/19/18. Pictured: Blue Ivy Carter BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Entertainer Jay-Z walks with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as they arrive for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Rapper Jay-Z, right, sits with his daughter Blue Ivy during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 112-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce returns home with her very tall daughter Blue Ivy. They were seen returning from a mommy-daughter date. Beyonce, holding a hat and a bag full of nail polish and lip gloss, while Blue Ivy was clutching a bag of Doritos and her iPhone. The famous daughter of Jay Z and Beyonce seems to have shot up in height in recent months. With her mom being 5’7’’ - it looks like, at only 8 years old, Blue Ivy is only a few inches shorter than her mom!. 17 Sep 2020 Pictured: Beyonce, Blue Ivy. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA701420_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Only Blue Ivy Carter could use her Grammy as a cup! Beyonce posted brand-new photos of Blue with her Grammy after her first win at 9 years old.

Blue Ivy Carter, 9, is definitely the daughter of Beyonce, 39, and Jay-Z, 51. Beyonce shared photos of Blue with her Grammy in a new tribute video, including one of Blue drinking from her Grammy using a straw. In another photo, a very confident Blue proudly holds her first Grammy and shows off her gorgeous smile and braces. In both pictures, Blue Ivy is naturally, wearing a crown on her head. You can see the photo of Blue Ivy drinking from her Grammy HERE.

Blue Ivy won her first Grammy for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” The 9-year-old received a writing credit for the song, which was featured as part of The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. Blue Ivy is the second youngest artist ever to win a Grammy.

Bey and Jay’s oldest daughter wasn’t present at the 2021 Grammys with them, but Beyonce made sure to mention Blue during her acceptance speech for Best R&B Performance. “I know my daughter is watching, two daughters and my son, y’all are all watching. Congratulations Blue. She won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommys,” Beyonce said.

Beyonce
Beyonce after her historic Grammy win. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

Both mom and daughter had an eventful Grammys night. Beyonce made history with her latest Grammy win. She is now the most awarded female artist ever at the Grammys with a whopping 28 wins. Jay-Z was such a supportive husband standing by Bey’s side throughout the night. 

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Bey that it was a “beautiful moment for her as a mom” to be able to share this Grammys experience with Blue. “Blue is still young, and she has talents and interests in so many things, so only time will tell what path she takes,” our source said. “But, she 100% has inherited her parents’ musical gifts.” The insider added that “many industry people are predicting this will not be Blue’s last Grammy.”