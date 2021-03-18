Blue Ivy, 9, Sips From Her Grammy As She Celebrates Her Big Win In New Photos

Only Blue Ivy Carter could use her Grammy as a cup! Beyonce posted brand-new photos of Blue with her Grammy after her first win at 9 years old.

Blue Ivy Carter, 9, is definitely the daughter of Beyonce, 39, and Jay-Z, 51. Beyonce shared photos of Blue with her Grammy in a new tribute video, including one of Blue drinking from her Grammy using a straw. In another photo, a very confident Blue proudly holds her first Grammy and shows off her gorgeous smile and braces. In both pictures, Blue Ivy is naturally, wearing a crown on her head. You can see the photo of Blue Ivy drinking from her Grammy HERE.

Blue Ivy won her first Grammy for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” The 9-year-old received a writing credit for the song, which was featured as part of The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. Blue Ivy is the second youngest artist ever to win a Grammy.

Bey and Jay’s oldest daughter wasn’t present at the 2021 Grammys with them, but Beyonce made sure to mention Blue during her acceptance speech for Best R&B Performance. “I know my daughter is watching, two daughters and my son, y’all are all watching. Congratulations Blue. She won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommys,” Beyonce said.

Both mom and daughter had an eventful Grammys night. Beyonce made history with her latest Grammy win. She is now the most awarded female artist ever at the Grammys with a whopping 28 wins. Jay-Z was such a supportive husband standing by Bey’s side throughout the night.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Bey that it was a “beautiful moment for her as a mom” to be able to share this Grammys experience with Blue. “Blue is still young, and she has talents and interests in so many things, so only time will tell what path she takes,” our source said. “But, she 100% has inherited her parents’ musical gifts.” The insider added that “many industry people are predicting this will not be Blue’s last Grammy.”