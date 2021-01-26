Suri Cruise, 14, Runs Through NYC In Blue Puffer Coat & UGG Boots During Chilly Shopping Trip

Suri Cruise rocked yet another fashionable outfit while running errands on a solo shopping trip in NYC. The 14-year-old kept things casual in classic UGGs and a pretty puffer coat.

Suri Cruise proved once again that at just 14 years old, she’s becoming a fashion icon. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise‘s daughter was spotted running around New York City on January 25 wearing a cute outfit that would look perfect on any teenager: a powder blue puffer coat, black bootcut jeans, a grey tee, and a pair of trendy UGG boots in the classic brown color.

Yes, UGG boots are stylish again! The last time UGGs were super popular, Suri’s mom was still on Dawson’s Creek. Suri covered up, of course, with a protective face mask during her day in Manhattan as the COVID-19 pandemic still rages on. Even with the mask, it’s clear that Suri is becoming the spitting image of mom Katie. It’s all in the dark hair and eyes. Plus, like Katie, Suri is always wearing something adorable.

Before the weather became frigid in New York, she spent time hanging out around Manhattan with her friends. In October, she and her buddies were seen having a study session at an outdoor cafe in SoHo, all wearing similar outfits. Suri and one of her friends both rocked flared jeans, hi-tops, and bright hoodies — Suri’s in lime green, her friend’s in bubblegum pink. They were busy bees while typing on their laptops as schools continue to operate virtually in YC.

Over the summer, she matched her mom in a breezy floral midi dress with fluttery sleeves. Katie went with a ruffled dress in a chic plaid pattern, the same length as Suri’s number. Both ladies accessorized with nude sandals featuring delicate straps.