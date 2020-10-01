Suri Cruise, 14, Rocks Flared Jeans During Outdoor Study Session With Friends — See Pics

Suri Cruise looked so grown up as she and her friends did a remote school study session outside in NYC. The teen rocked stylish flared jeans with a comfy hoodie while behind her laptop.

With most schools staying with remote learning in NYC this fall due to COVID-19, Suri Cruise has found a way to still be with her favorite classmates. She and two pals hunkered down behind their laptops in New York’s SoHo area on Oct. 1 for a study session at an outdoor cafe. They dressed in comfy clothes that were probably a step down from more trendy stuff that they would have worn to actual in-person classes, but 14-year-old Suri still stayed stylish.

Katie Holmes‘ only child wore flare-leg blue jeans along with a lime green Champion brand hoodie for the study sesh. She’s starting to get tall enough that soon she and her 41-year-old actress mom will be able to share clothes. Suri donned plaid Chuck Taylor-style sneakers and wore a blue face mask, since she and her pals were out in public and protective masks are still required in NYC due to the pandemic.

Suri wore her long brunette locks falling straight down her shoulders, and even with the mask on her eyes — which look like a perfect combo of her mom and 58-year-old dad Tom Cruise — were so recognizable. Suri is a child of the Big Apple, as Katie settled down in NYC in 2012 following her split from the Jack Reacher star, so New York has been her home since she was a young girl. Now she’s an independent teenager who goes out with her pals and doesn’t need her mom around as much anymore.

While a sighting of Katie and Suri out together used to be commonplace around SoHo, the teen spent the summer of 2020 venturing out solo more often. She runs her own errands, going to pick up pet supplies for her pooch from a nearby Petco on Sept. 14. Suri also went shopping for new eyeglasses minus Katie on July 17 at Vint and York eyewear, while a few days prior she wore a soft & flowy pink dress while having lunch with her pals. Now that the school year is underway, she’s with her friends again, having iced coffee and doing their studies while getting some fresh air.

With Suri spending most of her time with friends now, Katie has had more time for dating. She’s made the most of it by falling hard for 33-year-old chef/restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. The pair was first spotted having a flirty long lunch on Sept. 2 and have been all but inseparable ever since. While Suri was busy doing schoolwork with pals, Katie and Emilio were holding hands in another part of SoHo on Oct. 1, then hopping on the subway for a ride into Manhattan. Katie has even met his dad, Emilio Sr. who runs the family’s celeb-friendly Nolita restaurant Emilio’s Ballato with his son. Katie has met and dined with her boyfriend and his father at the eatery, so it will be interesting to see when and if Katie brings Suri by the popular restaurant where her boyfriend works.