Suri Cruise, 14, Rocks Flared Jeans During Outdoor Study Session With Friends — See Pics

Suri Cruise
Mega
Suri Cruise and her friends work on their computers at an outdoor cafe in Manhattan's Soho area. 01 Oct 2020 Pictured: Suri Cruise. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA704802_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Suri Cruise gets some help from a nanny as she buys dog beds at Petco in New York. Katie Holmes' daughter has two small dogs that she is often seen out walking but she opted to buy some very large beds for her pets.
Suri Cruise does some heavy lifting while shopping with a friend at a Downtown Manhattan supermarket.
Suri Cruise looked so grown up as she and her friends did a remote school study session outside in NYC. The teen rocked stylish flared jeans with a comfy hoodie while behind her laptop.

With most schools staying with remote learning in NYC this fall due to COVID-19, Suri Cruise has found a way to still be with her favorite classmates. She and two pals hunkered down behind their laptops in New York’s SoHo area on Oct. 1 for a study session at an outdoor cafe. They dressed in comfy clothes that were probably a step down from more trendy stuff that they would have worn to actual in-person classes, but 14-year-old Suri still stayed stylish.

Suri Cruise
Suri Cruise rocks flare-legs jeans as she takes a break from studying with her school friends in NYC on Oct. 1, 2020. Photo credit: Mega.

Katie Holmes‘ only child wore flare-leg blue jeans along with a lime green Champion brand hoodie for the study sesh. She’s starting to get tall enough that soon she and her 41-year-old actress mom will be able to share clothes. Suri donned plaid Chuck Taylor-style sneakers and wore a blue face mask, since she and her pals were out in public and protective masks are still required in NYC due to the pandemic.

Suri wore her long brunette locks falling straight down her shoulders, and even with the mask on her eyes — which look like a perfect combo of her mom and 58-year-old dad Tom Cruise  — were so recognizable. Suri is a child of the Big Apple, as Katie settled down in NYC in 2012 following her split from the Jack Reacher star, so New York has been her home since she was a young girl. Now she’s an independent teenager who goes out with her pals and doesn’t need her mom around as much anymore.

Suri Cruise
Suri Cruise and her pals hold a remote study session outdoors in New York on Oct. 1, 2020. Photo credit: Mega

While a sighting of Katie and Suri out together used to be commonplace around SoHo, the teen spent the summer of 2020 venturing out solo more often. She runs her own errands, going to pick up pet supplies for her pooch from a nearby Petco on Sept. 14. Suri also went shopping for new eyeglasses minus Katie on July 17 at Vint and York eyewear, while a few days prior she wore a soft & flowy pink dress while having lunch with her pals. Now that the school year is underway, she’s with her friends again, having iced coffee and doing their studies while getting some fresh air.

Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes
Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes walking together in SoHo en route to the subway on Oct. 1, 2020. Meanwhile her 14-year-old daughter Suri was elsewhere in SoHo having an outdoor study session with her pals. Photo credit: SplashNews.

With Suri spending most of her time with friends now, Katie has had more time for dating. She’s made the most of it by falling hard for 33-year-old chef/restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. The pair was first spotted having a flirty long lunch on Sept. 2 and have been all but inseparable ever since. While Suri was busy doing schoolwork with pals, Katie and Emilio were holding hands in another part of SoHo on Oct. 1, then hopping on the subway for a ride into Manhattan. Katie has even met his dad, Emilio Sr. who runs the family’s celeb-friendly Nolita restaurant Emilio’s Ballato with his son. Katie has met and dined with her boyfriend and his father at the eatery, so it will be interesting to see when and if Katie brings Suri by the popular restaurant where her boyfriend works.