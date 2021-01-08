North West, 7, Looks Just Like Aunt Kourtney Kardashian In New Side-By-Side Pic Shared By Kim

Kourtney Kardashian and North West are ‘twinz’ in a new side-by-side photo that Kim created and shared on January 7 — and fans can’t believe the uncanny resemblance! Take a look!

Kim Kardashian shared a side-by-side photo of daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian and declared that they looked like “twinz.” While many fans wouldn’t have put two and two together, the resemblance between North and Kourtney is actually super strong! Kim sparked the photo debate in a post on Instagram Stories on January 7, and fans continue to buzz about the side-by-side snap.

After looking closely at the spliced-together photo, North and Kourtney appear to have similar face-shapes and eyes. The 7-year-old and the Poosh founder, 41, even resemble slightly in the nose, mouth and forehead areas. Their matching brunette hair doesn’t hurt the lookalike argument either.

The photo of North — the eldest child of Kim and husband Kanye West — came from a mini photoshoot, in which North starred in and styled with two of her pals in October of 2019. At the time, Kim shared a full-length photo of North posing in between her publicist, Tracy Romulus‘ daughter and another young girl, who’s the daughter of a close Kardashian friend. The trio was dressed to impress in different dark embellished dresses and furry shoes. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s photo was one of her many stunning selfies she often shares to Instagram.

North is Kourtney’s first niece from her sisters’ kids, which happen make up the newest and most stylish generation of Kardashian kids. Therefore, it’s obvious that two are very close. More recently, Kourtney shared a cute Instagram pic with “my Northie” during the famous family’s recent holiday trip to Lake Tahoe.

The pair enjoyed a night of hot-tubbing, where Kourtney was pictured smiling in a neon green two-piece, while North donned a bright pink swimsuit. They were surrounded by a camera crew, which appeared to be filming the stylish duo. But, it’s unclear if they were filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is in its last season on E!, or if they were filming for Hulu following the recent news of their mega-deal with the streaming service. — Either way, Kourtney and North’s resemblance, combined with their special bond is a sweet sight to see!