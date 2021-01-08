Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In Black Mini Dress & Knee-High Stockings For ‘Blood Red’ Photo Shoot

Kourtney Kardashian has been killing it with her 2021 fashion. Less than a week into the new year and she’s nailing it again with another amazing black outfit, this time in a mini-dress and sexy stockings.

Kourtney Kardashian gets an A-plus for her 2021 wardrobe so far. First she wowed fans with a sexy sheer black corset and matching trousers on Jan. 4, and how she’s back in black again with another amazing outfit. The 41-year-old posted several photos to Instagram on Jan. 7, which included two snapshots of her on a set with bright red lighting in a bedroom motif. Kourt wore a chic long-sleeved black mini-dress that featured a very short skirt, and a belted waistline to flaunt off her trim mid-section.

Kourtney’s legs looked so long in the photos. The short hemline of the skirt showed off her toned thighs, and she wore leg-hugging sheer black stockings that came up to her knees. On her feet, Kourt went with chunky black platform shoes with a wide heel. While Kourtney flashed a sultry expression on her face in the first photo, she gave a bright smile in the second, knowing that she looked sooooo good in her mirror selfies!

Kourtney captioned the photos “Blood Red” as that was the color of light that the room was drenched in. A bed could be seen behind her with multiple decorative pillows on it and a vintage looking lamp just above them descending from the ceiling. A faux fur rug laid at the base of the bed, with a retro chair in one corner and a 60s style lamp in the other. The floors and ceiling had almost a furry texture to it, as everything in the shot was red, except for Kourtney and her sexy black outfit.

The mother of three wore a bright red lip for the apparent photo shoot. She had her hair in a side part and styled with a sultry wave down one side. Unfortunately Kourtney didn’t tag anything in the photo to indicate her designers or what the shoot might have been for. Because no one looks this exquisite to just dress up and visit someone on set unless they’re the center of attention.

The only thing Kourtney did share was what she ate for lunch. In between her two fashion photos, she shared a snapshot of a plate of sushi rolls, with her perfectly manicured red nails using chopsticks to pic one up. Her stylist Dani Michelle wrote in the comments, “Now I need sushi,” so it’s unclear if she was there with Kourtney or just helped put the outfit together.

Kourtney wowed her IG followers on Jan. 4 by pulling out one of the most amazing clothing pairings in her closet for a mirror selfie. She modeled a black sheer corset top by Belgian-born, Paris based designer Olivier Theyskens. The “Tybbie” sheer lace cotton-blend top goes for a whopping $2,195, which she wore along along with the designer’s black fitted trousers. The Poosh founder had previously worn the outfit — along with a satin blazer — on Apr. 16, 2019 to the UCLA Robert Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health opening with her sisters Kim, 40, and Khloe, 36, in honor of their late dad. It was also seen on a past episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But it looked just as stylish in early 2021 as it did back then. Keep up the killer style Kourtney!