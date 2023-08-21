LeBron James & Son Bronny Enjoy Dodgers Game Just Before Stadium Floods During Hurricane Hilary: Watch

Bronny James attended the LA Dodgers game with his family one month after he was hospitalized for cardiac arrest during basketball practice.

LeBron James and his family enjoyed the calm before the literal storm. The NBA star, 38, his wife Savannah James, 36, and their kids Bronny, 18, Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8, went to the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday, August 19, one day before the stadium flooded from Hurricane Hilary. LeBron shared a short video to his Instagram Stories of himself and his two sons watching the game and enjoying the sunny pre-hurricane weather in the stands. This was one of Bronny’s first outings since he was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest on July 24. The 18-year-old seemed happy and healthy at the game in his dad’s footage.

The James family was at the game to witness LeBron receive a special bobblehead from the Dodgers to honor the famous athlete’s accomplishments with the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron snapped footage of his personalized bobblehead in front of him in the stands for his IG Stories. USC Men’s Basketball, which Bronny plays for, shared a video of Lebron and his family arriving at the game, writing, “Bronny pulled up to the @Dodgers game to get dad’s bobblehead!”

The next day, Dodgers stadium was buried in water due to the effects of Hurricane Hilary, which made landfall in Southern California on Sunday. A video from TMZ shows the stadium and the parking lot being hard hit by the storm. The outlet reported that the ballpark was “covered in water.” The Dodgers game against the Miami Marlins was originally scheduled for Sunday but was changed to the day before due to the storm.

As fans know, LeBron and his family dealt with a scary situation involving Bronny last month. The teenager collapsed during a USC basketball practice and was immediately rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills. The James family confirmed Bronny’s health scare in a statement to TMZ on July 25. “Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement explained. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information.”

LeBron James
LeBron James with his son Bronny James (Photo: Aaron Josefczyk/UPI/Shutterstock)

Bronny recovered in the hospital and was discharged on July 27. Earlier that day, LeBron broke his silence and tweeted, “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers.” Without naming Bronny, he added, “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny was seen in public for the first time after his medical emergency on Friday, July 28. He went out to dinner in Santa Monica with his parents and siblings.

