Colin Jost Makes Raunchy Joke About Wife Scarlett Johansson During Joke Swap on ‘SNL’ Finale

As is tradition for the Saturday Night Live season finale, Colin Jost and Michael Che traded jokes for one another that they hadn’t seen yet for a hilarious “Weekend Update” segment to bring season 49 to an end on Saturday, May 18. As the pair wrote intense jokes for one another to tell, one of Che’s bits for Colin touched on his marriage to Scarlett Johansson and her Academy Award-winning film Her.

In the middle of the segment, Colin began reading off a cue card, as a graphic of Scarlett showed up beside him. He began telling the joke, but then he was clearly a little taken aback as he read ahead. “Oh God,” he said, before continuing on.

The joke poked fun at the subject matter of Her, where Scarlett voiced an A.I. assistant that Joaquin Phoenix‘s character falls in love with. “ChatGPT has released a new voice-assistant feature, inspired by Scarlett Johannson’s A.I. character in Her, which I’ve never bothered to watch,” Colin said, before getting to the punchline. “Because without that body, what’s the point of listening.”

For their joke swaps, Colin and Che regularly give each other jokes about controversial subject matter to try to land one another in hot water. Each of them often laugh through the whole process, and it’s hilarious. Some of the other subjects that the two of them touched on, included students walking out of Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech in support of Palestine, Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef, and the Catholic Church.

This isn’t the first time that Che has written a joke about Scarlett for his joke swap with Colin. During their 2023 Christmas episode, they had a hilarious bit about her film career. “New York state now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies,” he quipped. “I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies, and if you ask me, you’re an even better black widow than Coretta Scott King [Martin Luther King’s wife].”