Kristin Chenoweth Reveals She Was ‘Deeply Injured’ as a Survivor of Domestic Abuse

Kristin Chenoweth admitted that she was a survivor of domestic abuse in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, May 18. The Pushing Daises star, 55, admitted to turning to prayer when she was going through it when responding to a fan. She revealed that experiencing the abuse deeply affected her, and she continued to keep the man in her prayers.

Kristin didn’t share many details about what had happened to her or who her abuser was, but she said that she was praying after seeing the graphic 2016 video of Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. “Honestly i have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much. The main thing i need to do is pray for him. For real,” she wrote.

Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go. Several years ago i was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand i deserved better. I was deeply injured physically and spiritually. The only thing i knew to do when i got out was pray. Pray for myself.… https://t.co/kgAhWmIeOV — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) May 18, 2024

After sharing the initial tweet, a fan responded and shared their experience with domestic abuse, which led Kristin to share her own experience. “Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go. Several years ago i was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand i deserved better. I was deeply injured physically and spiritually,” she wrote.

She continued and said that after everything, the only thing she could think to do was pray. “The only thing i knew to do when i got out was pray. Pray for myself. Pray for him as he grew up abused. So. There yall go,” she wrote. In a follow-up she wrote that it was “the lowest I’ve been in my life,” and she also shared where she stands with the man. “I must admit i haven’t forgiven yet. It’s beyond me. God is helping me through that part,” she wrote.

In another follow-up, Kristin responded to another fan, sharing that each individual victim of domestic abuse has their own way that they respond to that experience. “A victim has to handle it however she-he- they needs to and is best for them,” she wrote. “Maybe it helped someone.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.