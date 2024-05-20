Olivia Rodrigo Reacts to Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Bad Idea, Right?’ Cover

Olivia Rodrigo loved Kelly Clarkson’s new cover of her song “bad idea, right?” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, May 16. As part of the “Kellyoke” segment on the American Idol alum’s talk show, Kelly, 42, gave her own rendition of the Guts single. Olivia, 21, left a sweet comment, showing that she’s a massive fan of what Kelly did with the song.

Rocking a leopard print top and large hooped gold earrings, Kelly gave a rousing rendition of “bad idea, right?” While she mostly kept the original instrumental in tact, the chemistry singer’s distinctive voice gave the tune her own twist. As a song about going back to an old flame for a hook up (which is most likely a “bad idea”), Kelly sounds a little bit more direct as she’s deciding to return to a past partner, while knowing that it’s a “bad idea, right?”

Olivia was clearly a fan of Kelly’s rendition of the song, leaving a sweet comment on Friday, May 17. She wrote in all-caps, “You are the greatest ILY!” on the TikTok video. She also included a bunch of heart-eye emojis, as well as a few lip-print emojis.

Besides Olivia, tons of fans flocked to the comment section to share their appreciation for the cover. “One thing about Kelly singing is I will always learn what the lyrics actually are… articulation on point, always!” one person wrote. “I’ve been WAITING for this!!! There is nothing you can’t do,” another fan commented. Another also pointed out how Kelly’s take also gave the song a different feeling. “I didn’t knew i needed the adult version until now, Olivia it’s so teenage-y this is a grown up know it she’s gonna mess up,” they said.

Kelly regularly covers both classics and modern pop hits on her show during the “Kellyoke” segment. Some other recent covers include “Better Place” by NSYNC, “Beggin’ for Thread” by Banks, and “Say It Ain’t So” by Weezer, where she was joined by the original band.