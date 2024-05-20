 Adele Reveals She Wants Another Baby, a Girl, with Rich Paul – Hollywood Life

Adele Reveals She Wants Children With Rich Paul: ‘I Want a Girl’

The "Easy On Me" singer revealed that she's hoping to have a daughter with her long-term boyfriend Rich Paul, when she has some time off.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 20, 2024 3:46PM EDT
Rich Paul and Adele
View gallery
British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
Image Credit: Getty Images

Adele revealed she wants to have another baby with Rich Paul during a recent Las Vegas residency concert. The “Someone Like You” singer, 36, admitted that she wants to have her next child with her long-time partner, 42, when she has a little bit more downtime. She also revealed that she hopes the next child is a daughter.

While speaking to the crowd between songs, Adele revealed her hopes for her second child when she has some time. “Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” she said, according to Daily Mail.

Adele is already a mom to her son Angelo, 11, with her ex Simon Konecki, but she said that she hopes that she could have a daughter. “I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world,” she said.

Adele and Rich Paul
Getty Images

Despite thinking that a daughter would be the “person I love the most in the world,” Adele also showed that she’s ready for some of the harder parts of raising a girl. “But also probably hate the most in the world — that is what I feel will happen,” she joked. “She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”

Adele also speculated on her daughter’s possible personality while chatting with the crowd. “With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?” she quipped.

Adele has been dating Rich since 2021, and people have speculated whether the two may have secretly tied the knot, as the singer has referred to the sports agent as her husband on multiple occasions. Despite much speculation, there’s been no official word on if they actually have gotten married or not. Still, based on Adele’s desires to have kids with him, it’s clear that things are still going very well with Rich.

ad