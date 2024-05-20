Adele Reveals She Wants Children With Rich Paul: ‘I Want a Girl’

Adele revealed she wants to have another baby with Rich Paul during a recent Las Vegas residency concert. The “Someone Like You” singer, 36, admitted that she wants to have her next child with her long-time partner, 42, when she has a little bit more downtime. She also revealed that she hopes the next child is a daughter.

While speaking to the crowd between songs, Adele revealed her hopes for her second child when she has some time. “Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby,” she said, according to Daily Mail.

Adele is already a mom to her son Angelo, 11, with her ex Simon Konecki, but she said that she hopes that she could have a daughter. “I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world,” she said.

Despite thinking that a daughter would be the “person I love the most in the world,” Adele also showed that she’s ready for some of the harder parts of raising a girl. “But also probably hate the most in the world — that is what I feel will happen,” she joked. “She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?”

Adele also speculated on her daughter’s possible personality while chatting with the crowd. “With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?” she quipped.

Adele has been dating Rich since 2021, and people have speculated whether the two may have secretly tied the knot, as the singer has referred to the sports agent as her husband on multiple occasions. Despite much speculation, there’s been no official word on if they actually have gotten married or not. Still, based on Adele’s desires to have kids with him, it’s clear that things are still going very well with Rich.