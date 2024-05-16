 Eminem’s New Album: All About ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ – Hollywood Life

Eminem’s New Album: Everything to Know About ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)’

The Detroit rap icon seemed to hint that he'll be laying his vicious alter ego to rest, over 20 years after first introducing himself with the name.

May 16, 2024 1:59PM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - An Extremely rare sighting of rapper Eminem with his daughter Hailie Jade as they depart rehearsals for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Eminem and Hailie are typically never photographed together. Eminem who just turned 50 on October 17 was seen dressed causally as he left rehearsals with his oldest daughter. The rapper also shares daughter, Alaina Scott and son Stevie Laine Scott with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. Eminem will be inducted into the hall of fame today, November 5th along with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon among others being honored. Pictured: Eminem, Hailie Jade BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Flash / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Eminem 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Image Credit: John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Is this the end of Slim Shady? Eminem has announced that his next album will be titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) on social media and through an obituary for the character. The rapper, 51, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has been teasing the new record for quite a while now.

While there are still details to come about the forthcoming album, which will be Eminem’s 12th, it’s certainly an exciting time for the Stans. While many will undoubtedly be sad to see Slim Shady go, it’s still exciting to see what Marshall has in store for the upcoming album!

When Does ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ Come Out?

Em’s longtime producer Dr. Dre first teased that the rapper was planning on putting out a new album in 2024 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March 2024. Eminem hasn’t officially announced a release date for The Death of Slim Shady, but he did release a teaser clip where he said the album would drop in Summer 2024.

What Songs Will Be on ‘The Death of Slim Shady?’

While no tracks have been released from The Death of Slim Shady, fans did speculate that Eminem was teasing a song called “Will Never Forget,” when a fake obituary for Slim Shady ran in his local newspaper Detroit Free Press. No other details have been announced, but it also seems likely that Eminem’s longtime collaborator Dr. Dre will be handling some production on the record.

What Has Eminem Said About the New Album?

Other than the teaser clip, Eminem has kept most details about the record under wraps, but he did take out the aforementioned fake obituary in his local paper. The piece in part teases out how Slim Shady met his untimely end. “Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end. His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth,” it reads, via Billboard

Sal Idriss/Redferns

Who Is Slim Shady?

For those who may not be aware, Slim Shady is one of Eminem’s alter-egos, which he’s referenced in tons of songs, including hits like “My Name Is” and “The Real Slim Shady.” He first introduced the character on the Slim Shady EP, and the character has made countless appearances in his work over the years. Some of the trademarks of Slim Shady include violent and nihilistic lyrics with a comedic twist.

