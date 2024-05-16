Eminem’s New Album: Everything to Know About ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)’

Is this the end of Slim Shady? Eminem has announced that his next album will be titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) on social media and through an obituary for the character. The rapper, 51, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has been teasing the new record for quite a while now.

While there are still details to come about the forthcoming album, which will be Eminem’s 12th, it’s certainly an exciting time for the Stans. While many will undoubtedly be sad to see Slim Shady go, it’s still exciting to see what Marshall has in store for the upcoming album!

When Does ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ Come Out?

Em’s longtime producer Dr. Dre first teased that the rapper was planning on putting out a new album in 2024 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March 2024. Eminem hasn’t officially announced a release date for The Death of Slim Shady, but he did release a teaser clip where he said the album would drop in Summer 2024.

THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRÂCE). Summer 2024. https://t.co/J3F45PQDLx pic.twitter.com/tdJ4d4PzV0 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 26, 2024

What Songs Will Be on ‘The Death of Slim Shady?’

While no tracks have been released from The Death of Slim Shady, fans did speculate that Eminem was teasing a song called “Will Never Forget,” when a fake obituary for Slim Shady ran in his local newspaper Detroit Free Press. No other details have been announced, but it also seems likely that Eminem’s longtime collaborator Dr. Dre will be handling some production on the record.

What Has Eminem Said About the New Album?

Other than the teaser clip, Eminem has kept most details about the record under wraps, but he did take out the aforementioned fake obituary in his local paper. The piece in part teases out how Slim Shady met his untimely end. “Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end. His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth,” it reads, via Billboard.

Who Is Slim Shady?

For those who may not be aware, Slim Shady is one of Eminem’s alter-egos, which he’s referenced in tons of songs, including hits like “My Name Is” and “The Real Slim Shady.” He first introduced the character on the Slim Shady EP, and the character has made countless appearances in his work over the years. Some of the trademarks of Slim Shady include violent and nihilistic lyrics with a comedic twist.