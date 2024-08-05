Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Still Together? Inside the Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. Known as “Bennifer” since the early 2000s, the pair have been through ups and downs over the past two decades — from a breakup, to their reconciliation and to their eventual marriage. But now, breakup rumors are swirling. The drama started in mid-2024 when the couple weren’t spotted in public together for a while. Within months, things took a sharp turn after multiple outlets reported that their marriage was beyond repair.

Keep reading to find out where Jennifer and Ben’s relationship stands.

Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Break Up?

In May 2024, the internet erupted over Jennifer and Ben’s marriage because they weren’t seen in public together for nearly 50 days. Not only that, but social media users also noticed that the “On the Floor” hitmaker “liked” an Instagram post that described relationship issues.

The original post mentioned a person who “cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity & emotional safety … lacks effective communication skills,” and “doesn’t know who they are or what they want.”

The post’s user @yourcourageouscomeback claimed that Jennifer “liked” the post, according to several outlets.

“Just logged onto IG and noticed @jlo liked my post,” the user wrote alongside a screenshot of Jennifer’s official Instagram account’s “like” of the post. “Jlo or her PR team, I’ll take it.”

Nevertheless, the rumors were put to rest after PEOPLE reported on May 17 that Jennifer and Ben were, in fact, spotted out together. The spouses were both reportedly wearing their wedding rings.

Multiple outlets, however, reported that the couple had been living separately for weeks.

Are Jennifer and Ben Getting a Divorce?

By the summer of 2024, J. Lo and Ben had put their Beverly Hills home up for sale, while Ben bought a brand-new Los Angeles property on July 24 — Jennifer’s birthday. That day, the pop singer was in the Hamptons celebrating her birthday.

In August, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple are “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved.”

How Long Have Jennifer and Ben Been Together?

After meeting on the set of Gigli, Jennifer and Ben began dating in 2002. They later went on to star in the romance film Jersey Girl. After becoming one of the most famous couples, Ben and Jennifer got engaged but eventually called off their wedding. In early 2004, they officially broke up.

Nearly 20 years later, the Selena actress and the Argo director reconciled in mid-2021. Just over a year later, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in Las Vegas, followed by a formal wedding ceremony that was held over the summer of 2022. Since then, they’ve attended multiple red carpet events together and have raised their respective children together.

Jennifer shares her kids, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben shares his children, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel Affleck, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.