Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck, Reveals Date of Separation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially over. The 55-year-old pop singer filed for divorce from the 52-year-old Oscar winner on Tuesday, August 20, after two years of marriage. The estranged pair would have celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month.

TMZ was the first to report the news. The outlet reported that J. Lo listed her and Ben’s date of separation as April 26, 2024. Additionally, she submitted the filing “pro per,” according to the outlet, which means that she filed for divorce without an attorney.

In her filing, Jennifer did not indicate whether she and her now-estranged husband filed a prenuptial agreement, per the outlet.

The divorce filing comes months after speculation over their marital status first surfaced. In the Spring, fans noticed that the Gigli co-stars hadn’t been photographed together for more than one month after her This Is Me … Now film and The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary came out. Eventually, multiple outlets reported that there was trouble in paradise.

Although they seemingly squashed the split rumors when they were spotted out together on multiple occasions, Jennifer dodged a question about her marriage at the premiere of Atlas. In May, a reporter pressed the actress about the status of her and Ben’s relationship, to which J. Lo responded, “You know better than that.” At the end of the month, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker canceled her 2024 tour. According to her OnTheJLo newsletter announcement, the multi hyphenate explained to fans that she “wouldn’t do this if [she] didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” while Live Nation noted in a separate statement Jennifer was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Ben and Jennifer listed their Beverly Hills mansion up for sale over the summer. And, on her 55th birthday in July, the Argo actor reportedly purchased a new home in California while the “On the Floor” artist celebrated her special day across the country in the Hamptons. Earlier this month, however, Jennifer was spotted visiting Ben on his 52nd birthday.

The pair known as “Bennifer” were one of Hollywood’s most famous love stories. After falling in love in 2002, Ben and Jennifer got engaged, and the Good Will Hunting co-writer even appeared in the Selena star’s “Jenny From the Block” music video. The couple went on share the screen again in the 2004 film Jersey Girl. However, at that point, they had called off their engagement and split. More than 20 years later, they rekindled their romance in 2021.

Neither Jennifer nor Ben has publicly spoken out about their pending divorce.