Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Officially List Beverly Hills Mansion for $68 Million

Image Credit: WireImage,

Bennifer continues to fuel those divorce rumors, with their $68 million home that is listed on the market. Though it was known the two were planning to sell the manion, the interior details of the home were revealed by the real estate agency owned by Mauricio Umansky.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were Hollywood’s IT couple back in the early 2000s and got back together and married in 2022, but the two have faced a rough patch this year. The married couple had not been spotted at recent events together and in some sightings were seen without their wedding rings. However, neither the 54-year-old singer and the 51-year-old actor have made any public comments on their marital status.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn’t care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments…They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn’t repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are.”

With their rough patch, a source had told People, “Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now… He seems OK. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

The speculation of the two living separately came weeks ago, but now the real estate agency brought the rumors to an end and confirmed the listing.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the Beverly Hills marital home consists of 24 bathrooms and 12 rooms and is “approximately 46,000 square feet under roof and 38,000 square feet under air conditioning,” according to the 54-year-old’s agency. But that is not all, the manion has a garage that fits up to 80 vehicles and has a guest house, indoor sports complex, and a guard house.

Bennifer had bought the home and shared it to live with whom they shared with their previous relationships. J. Lo has kids Max and Emme who she shared with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The Gone Girl actor welcomed Violet, Seraphina , and Samuel with former spouse Jennifer Garner.