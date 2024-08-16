Jennifer Lopez Spotted at Ben Affleck’s Home Amid Breakup Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images for LACMA

Jennifer Lopez was photographed visiting Ben Affleck‘s rental home in Brentwood, California, despite ongoing rumors about their marital status. On Thursday, August 15, the 55-year-old “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker was spotted outside of her husband’s house on his 52nd birthday, according to photos published by Page Six. It’s unclear if the two celebrated Ben’s birthday, but J. Lo was spotted at Bruno Mars‘ concert in Los Angeles later that evening.

The Selena actress’ recent outing comes amid speculation over her and the Argo director’s relationship. Fans grew concerned in the Spring when Jennifer and Ben hadn’t been photographed in public together for weeks. While they seemingly shut down split rumors by stepping out together on multiple occasions, J. Lo’s decision to abruptly cancel her 2024 tour fueled the rumors.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” the pop artist wrote via her OnTheJLo newsletter in May, referring to her tour. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

#JenniferLopez rocks out to ‘Marry Me’ last night at #BrunoMars’ show in Inglewood pic.twitter.com/IefOX4e6DS — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) August 16, 2024

Live Nation released a separate statement at the time, noting that Jennifer was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

By July, more reports surfaced about Jennifer and Ben after they listed their Beverly Hills home for sale. The Oscar winner also reportedly purchased a brand-new home while he and Jennifer spent time on opposite coasts. For her 55th birthday, the “On My Way” singer celebrated the day in the Hamptons, while Ben was seen back home in L.A.

Neither Jennifer nor Ben has publicly addressed the breakup rumors.

The couple’s relationship dates back to 2002. After meeting on the set of their movie, Gigli, the co-stars fell in love and got engaged. However, by early 2004, the duo called off their wedding and broke up. Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their romance and got married in 2022.