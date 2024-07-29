Ben Affleck Reportedly Buys New L.A. Home Without Wife Jennifer Lopez Amid Split Rumors

Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Just weeks after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez listed their Beverly Hills home up for sale, the 51-year-old actor has reportedly bought a brand-new house in Los Angeles without the 55-year-old “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker.

On Monday, July 29, Us Weekly reported that Ben purchased a spacious $20 million, five-bedroom, five-bathroom home in L.A. on July 24 — which is also Jennifer’s birthday. That day, J. Lo was celebrating her 55th birthday across the country in New York.

Neither Ben nor J. Lo has publicly commented on their recent real estate investments. However, Ben’s new home purchase took place weeks after he and his wife placed their Beverly Hills mansion up for sale. Multiple outlets reported in May that the duo had been living apart due to marital troubles.

While promoting her Netflix sci-fi movie "Atlas" in Mexico City, Jennifer Lopez shut down a question from a reporter about rumored marriage troubles between her and Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/82iZAWR2kn — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 24, 2024

Breakup rumors began to circulate about the couple — who have been married since July 2022 — in April. At the time, they had not been photographed together in public for a while. Moreover, the Selena actress dodged a question about the divorce rumors when she was asked by an audience member at the premiere of her Netflix movie, Atlas. After briefly laughing in response, she told the reporter, “You know better than that.”

Fans continued to speculate over the status of Jennifer’s marriage when she abruptly canceled her tour. In a message shared via her OnTheJLo newsletter in May, the “On My Way” artist noted she was “completely heartsick and devastated” about letting her fans down.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she pointed out. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

In a statement released by Live Nation, the company noted that Jennifer was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Jennifer and Ben were first romantically linked in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They eventually got engaged but called off their wedding in early 2004. Nearly 20 years later, they reconciled in mid-2021. In July 2022, they tied the knot in Las Vegas, then held a formal wedding ceremony in front of families and friends in Georgia that August.